A Florida man pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor on Oct. 18, and a Bushwood man was sentenced for first-degree assault on Oct. 20.
Curtis George Moss, 72, of Palm Harbor, Fla., pleaded guilty in a St. Mary's courtroom to one count of sex abuse of a minor between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2011. According to a court document, Moss sexually abused a boy with whom he had temporary care and custody. The incident involved improper touching.
Moss was indicted on June 7. He was arrested on July 7 and posted a $5,500 bond on July 13.
St. Mary's Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis ordered a presentence investigation and a mental health evaluation to be performed prior to sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m.
Jesse James Taylor, 40, was sentenced on Oct. 20 by Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm to 10 years in prison with all suspended but three years and 21 days for one count of assault.
Taylor was indicted on two counts of felony assault, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.
He was charged with assaulting Mark Mason and James Thomas on Oct. 4, 2018, while driving by two residences — first in the 22200 block of Newtowne Neck Road and then in the 22200 block of Archer Street in Leonardtown — and firing two rounds and one round from a handgun.
Mason was on his front porch at the time, while Thomas was washing his car when he said a blue van came "creeping by," according to a court document.
Taylor drove by the second residence again in a blue Dodge van while a patrol deputy was there, which resulted in his arrest. According to a charging document, Taylor didn't initially pull over but ultimately did. He had alcohol on his breath and slurred speech, according to the document.
Taylor was ordered held without bond on Oct. 5 and 9, 2018. He pleaded not criminally responsible on Jan. 28, 2019, but was found competent to stand trial on July 31, 2020.
According to a Jan. 26 court document, Taylor had been at a veterans home and was to remain there at that time. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 17.