One person was injured during a house fire on Saturday, June 26, in Mechanicsville.
A press release from the state fire marshal's southern regional office states that the fire occurred shortly after noon in the 27300 block of Birch Manor Circle.
The one-story home suffered $200,000 worth of damage, along with damage to $75,000 in contents. The fire originated in a bedroom, and the cause is under investigation.
One resident was transported to a regional burn center for treatment of injuries due to the fire. The person returned inside the residence to retrieve valuables, the release states.
The home is located west of Point Lookout Road and south of Three Notch Road near the Three Notch Trail and Forest Hall Branch. The latter is a creek that flows into Hayden Run, which flows into Chaptico Creek.