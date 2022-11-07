The history of the bond shared by America’s military and motorcycles is quite a story. Harley Davidson and Indian — America’s first motorcycle company — manufactured thousands of cycles at the behest of the U.S. War Department during World War II, according to the History Channel. Additionally, it was returning World War II vets who helped establish the nation’s many biker clubs.

Some of those clubs have notorious histories. However, many motorcyclists who proudly celebrate their status as active and retired members of the U.S. armed forces steer their bikes toward the path of altruism.

