The history of the bond shared by America’s military and motorcycles is quite a story. Harley Davidson and Indian — America’s first motorcycle company — manufactured thousands of cycles at the behest of the U.S. War Department during World War II, according to the History Channel. Additionally, it was returning World War II vets who helped establish the nation’s many biker clubs.
Some of those clubs have notorious histories. However, many motorcyclists who proudly celebrate their status as active and retired members of the U.S. armed forces steer their bikes toward the path of altruism.
“They play an important role,” said George Owings, Maryland’s veterans affairs secretary.
“There is nothing like the open road,” said Owings, a Calvert County resident, Marine and Vietnam veteran who participated in the first four Rolling Thunder (Run to the Wall) motorcycle rallies in Washington, D.C., initially held in 1988.
Owings said many motorcycle groups with military ties enjoy “a sense of freedom” when they travel and visit older comrades at places like the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
American Legion Harry White Wilmer Post 82 in La Plata has been represented by a riding group for the past seven years.
On a sunny Saturday morning nine members of the group, without their motorcycles, gathered for several hours of work on a cabin they maintain at Lions Camp Merrick in Nanjemoy. The 320-acre camp, which overlooks the Potomac River, is primarily used as a summer camp for children between the ages of 6 and 16 who have health challenges.
With their stewardship of the large cabin, the riding group is able to facilitate retreats for various armed forces veterans at the camp.
According to Jamie Zayas, he and another veteran, Kevin Bryant, were Charles County residents who “were looking to join a riders’ group, but we couldn’t find one in Waldorf.”
The two then went to speak with Buddy Hindle, who at the time was commander of the La Plata American Legion Post.
Hindle, Zayas recalled, “was very accommodating,” and the riding group became part of the post as the American Legion Riders.
Zayas, a recently retired Air Force sergeant who was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base for nearly 30 years, told Southern Maryland News that American Legion Riders is not a nationally recognized group, although that status could change.
Nationally, the legion riders “have been raising lots of funds. We control ourselves, but we work with other families at the post,” Zayas said.
Randy Markley, an Army veteran, noted that the camaraderie sparked by a motorcycle riding group can serve as an ideal way to recruit new legionnaires.
“Nationally, a lot of legionnaires are getting old,” said Markley. “How do we get younger people to join? A riding group brings them together.”
While bringing in younger members is a huge focus, some of the older members are indispensable.
David “Doc” LeJeune was a master diver for the U.S. Navy and served on submarines. His file of “war stories” he can share includes the supervision of the grim recovery operations in the wake of the Air Florida Flight 90 disaster, which happened up river near Washington National Airport on Jan. 13, 1982.
He earned the moniker “Doc” from 13 years of service as a cardiac rescue technician.
LeJeune told Southern Maryland News he started to ride a motorcycle in 1967 and was a daily rider for about eight years. He said there followed “a hiatus of 40 years.”
A few years ago, while LeJeune was considering buying a car from a dealership in St. Mary's, "I met a legion rider who invited me to a meeting," he recalled. "I decided it was time to get back on."
Like a bicycle, the learning curve for resuming riding a motorcycle wasn't too challenging, he indicated, adding, “The learning curve was on the weight and balance.”
The group takes to the road on a regular basis, putting smiles on the faces of older vets and raising loads of money for good causes.
This past June, Post 82 riders participated in the Gold Star Legacy Run, a trek that raises money to aid families of soldiers killed in action since 9/11. The La Plata group alone tallied $34,000, top in the state.
That money stayed in Maryland and provided a Gold Star Scholarship to a child of a veteran who plans to attend college and study engineering.
Locally, the riders provide veterans home residents with a springtime ice cream social. Zayas said the group contracts an ice cream truck that provides the residents with a scoop of nostalgia, reminiscent of the Good Humor man.
“We pay the bill,” Zayas said.
The riders also help out at the legion’s bingo nights and raise additional funds with their popular spaghetti dinners.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a time to team up with another veteran, Santa Claus, as the riders will conduct their third annual Toys for Tots Run on Nov. 26 starting at 9 a.m.
Old soldiers, sailors, flyers and Marines, their families and underprivileged children are not the only ones aided by the riders.
The group has also aided the Ddamian Project to provide a home for service dogs. According to its website, the Ddamian Project is on a mission “to provide a forever home to our nation’s fiercest canine heroes.”
Zayas said a member of the La Plata riding group is currently over in the Ukraine helping to rescue service dogs.
The La Plata American Legion Post notes the riders programs, which number over 400 nationwide, are one of the fastest growing programs in the nation.
Ready to ride? Members of the American Legion can learn more about the La Plata Riding Group at alpost82.org.