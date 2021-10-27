Sorry, an error occurred.
The operator of a buggy was pronounced dead on scene after a Wednesday morning crash with a large truck on Route 5 in Loveville.
St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jason Babcock said the horse that was pulling the buggy was not killed in the collision.
The crash occurred at 7:37 a.m. in the 28300 block of Point Lookout Road, according to St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Julie Yingling.
The vehicle was a National Freight Incorporated truck, according to Yingling, adding that the truck driver fled the scene.
The sheriff's office has not yet released the name of the deceased.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews
