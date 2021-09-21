Scott Ostrow, 52, has filed as a Republican to run as the St. Mary's County commissioner representing District 4.
Born in New York City and raised in Orange County, Calif., he moved to St. Mary's County from Ridgecrest, Calif., in 2014. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in the Town Creek subdivision in Lexington Park.
Ostrow is a purchasing manager for a federal contractor.
When asked why he decided to run for public office for the first time, Ostrow said he loves the community and has been active in community service through the Lexington Park Rotary Club and his church, Grace & Peace Presbyterian, where he is chairman of the church board and involved in the men's ministry.
Ostrow said he wants to "continue the good work" done by outgoing Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), who cannot run next year due to term limits.
Ostrow's top issues are public safety and good infrastructure, he said, adding, "good neighborhoods and safe schools."
Adequate funding for the sheriff's office, emergency medical services personnel and first responders will be a primary concern, as will attracting and retaining the best candidates for those positions, Ostrow said.
Having done extensive remodeling to his home, Ostrow said he believes outdated water and sewer infrastructure needs to be upgraded, but the costs to the consumer must be reasonable for monthly service. He said he will work with the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission board of directors to gain the best services at the lowest costs.
He and his wife have two children, Joshua, 26, and Kelly, 24, both who moved to St. Mary's after their parents.
"We're very, very blessed," he said. "They wanted to be close to us and fell in love with the place," noting Joshua moved from San Diego and Kelly moved from Virginia Beach following time with the U.S. Marine Corps and Regent University, respectively. Both Joshua and Kelly now work at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The couple, who have also been foster parents, have one grandchild.
Redistricting
During the commissioners' "state of the county" luncheon on Tuesday, Morgan said the county's redistricting board has determined to focus on districts 2 and 4, the former which is represented by Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R). District 4 has too much population while District 2 doesn't have enough, Morgan said.