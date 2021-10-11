The director of transportation for Calvert County Public Schools told Southern Maryland News Monday afternoon that over 20 buses did not pick up and deliver students that morning, making good on a vow that was delivered to administrators this weekend.
Ed Cassidy said, “An enormous number of parents” drove children to school this morning.
The action by bus drivers, who work for bus contractors, in Calvert is similar to a work stoppage that began in Anne Arundel County last week.
Calvert’s driver walk-off may have been sparked by an issue referred to in a letter to the editor that ran in Southern Maryland News this past Friday. The letter, submitted by driver Tom Alexander of Huntingtown, stated that “the county dropped funding for our $25,000 life insurance plan that we’ve had for many years. We were informed of this at the beginning of the school year, and at a time when we were already critically short of bus drivers.”
in an email to Calvert public school parents on Sunday, Superintendent Daniel Curry said his office was advised that the drivers calling in sick did so “in an effort to draw attention to their challenges with pay and benefits. We want you to know they are not school employees but employees of local bus contractors and they have not asked for meetings with the Calvert County schools’ leadership team and, in fact, we have a meeting scheduled for drivers on Friday, Oct. 15, when there is no school.”
Both Curry and Cassidy confirmed that nine of the buses off the road Monday regularly transport students with special needs. Some of the idle drivers had doctors’ notes and one reported a death in the family.
“The central region of the county was most affected, about eight out of 24 schools,” Curry told Southern Maryland News in an email.
Cassidy said aggrieved bus drivers will have an opportunity to address their concerns to school officials during Friday's meeting, which was organized this past weekend.
“Calvert County public schools doesn’t know what contractors tell drivers,” said Cassidy.
An email to parents sent Monday evening said school system officials did not know if there would be enough drivers to cover all of the bus routes on Tuesday, Oct. 12. It advised Calvert County parents to check the bus status page on the school system's website, and to consider alternate transportation if needed.
The school system’s annual meeting between the executive board and the bus contractors is scheduled for later this month. The session is held as part of the board of education’s annual budget process.
It was approximately 12 years ago that the Teamsters tried to get Calvert’s school bus drivers to unionize. That proposal was voted down by the drivers.