The St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025, Historic St. Mary’s City, Tau Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc .and Reach Back & Lift 1 (RB&L1) will host the second annual Overflow Festival with music at multiple locations in St. Mary’s County.
The Overflow Festival is a showcase of local wineries, distilleries, breweries, culinary professionals and regional artisans. St. Mary’s City offers the perfect backdrop to promote and celebrate local establishments while appreciating one of Maryland’s most significant historical finds.
This event was created by several nonprofit organizations to foster awareness of local history, create entertainment for people of all ages, while providing much needed support to local businesses.
The day-long event will be held at three different locals with the main event being held at picturesque waterfront of Historic St. Mary’s City. This year, the Overflow Festival will be celebrating the legacy of Go-Go music with the band DC Vybe headlining live at Historic St. Mary’s City.
Businesses will have the opportunity to join livestream to tell the story of their company and give a brief description of their products. Vendor websites will be posted on the event page to help facilitate online sales during the festival.
To register, visit host.regform.com/2021-overflow-festival.
For more information about the event including the latest updates on bands and locations, visit https://overflowfestival.org.