A Calvert County man hit by a car in Anne Arundel County died on Monday.
Anne Arundel County police officers responded at about 11 p.m. on July 17 for a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on northbound Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road in Lothian, according to a release from the agency.
A passerby observed a person lying in the roadway and called 911. The investigation revealed the pedestrian, identified as Aubrey Lee Wallace, 74, of Owings, was walking in the travel lane when he was struck by a vehicle.
It is unknown how long the pedestrian was in the roadway prior to being discovered by the passerby, according to the release. Wallace was pronounced deceased at the scene by Calvert County fire department personnel.
The striking vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Malibu, fled the scene in an unknown direction and was discovered unoccupied a short time later by the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Prince George’s police located the driver of the vehicle, identified as a 22-year-old male from Landover, and Anne Arundel County Traffic Safety investigators responded.
Police have not released the name of the driver. No charges have been made as of press time, according to Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel police.
"It's going to be a bit of a lengthy investigation," Davis said, adding that if any charges are made they would be after the police investigation is completed and in consultation with the Anne Arundel state's attorney's office.
This crash is currently under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department's Traffic Safety Section, which asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 410-222-4700.