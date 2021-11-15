A St. Mary’s County man pleaded guilty to three counts of child pornography promotion and distribution Nov. 8 in Calvert County Circuit Court.
According to court documents, defendant Nathan S. Lindgren, 26, of Lexington Park was served a 20-count indictment in May after being arrested at his home the previous month. Lindgren was identified in court papers as a paid emergency medical technician for Calvert County government. He was also a volunteer firefighter in both St. Mary’s and Calvert.
After initially being held without bond, Lindgren was released from the Calvert detention center April 20 after posting $5,000 bail. Calvert government officials have declined to discuss Lindgren’s job status, stating “it is a personnel matter.”
The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department chief told Southern Maryland News in April that Lindgren was on suspension, stripped of his officer status and no longer had access to the department. The chief said at the time that if Lindgren was found guilty, he would be barred for life from rejoining the department.
According to Trooper Allison Oyler of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, on March 9 the state police department's Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “in reference to someone distributing child exploitation material.”
The upload of the material to an instant messaging app occurred on Feb. 13, Oyler stated in charging papers. The trooper’s report added, “32 video files containing child pornography were provided by Kik [messaging app] when they reported the content to” the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Oyler provided description of 10 of the files in court documents.
Multiple subpoenas were served on internet service providers and two subpoena returns led to internet protocol addresses that returned to the two volunteer fire departments Lindgren was a member of and the defendant’s residence. Search warrants were executed on Lindgren’s home and vehicle.
Lindgren was interviewed by investigators at the Leonardtown police barrack.
“During the course of the interview, Lindgren admitted to receiving and distributing videos of child pornography,” Oyler stated in court papers.
Judge Mark Chandlee ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Lindgren, who was represented by attorney John L. Erly. A sentencing date has not been sent.