The Maryland State Department of Education celebrated another year of what it called high graduation rates.
The state’s four-year cohort graduation rate was 86.3% for 2022, a fraction lower than the 87.2% graduation rate recorded in 2021, according to a March 1 press release.
According to the release, the graduating class of 2022 was the most affected by the school closures and distanced learning brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Schools [throughout the state] closed in the spring of the students’ 10th grade year, and virtual learning was primarily applied until they returned to the physical classroom in their 12th grade year,” the release stated.
The announcement of the state graduation rates was followed up by encouraging news in graduation rates in Charles public high schools.
In a press release sent out March 3 by the school system, Charles public school system marked a 92.6% graduation rate for the Class of 2022.
While that number was a percentage point lower than the previous year, the figure was a full 5 percentage points higher than the state average for 2022.
Additionally, the county’s dropout rate among the four-year cohort decreased from 4.49% to 3.89%, which is a full five percentage points lower than the state average of 8.5% for 2022.
“Our commitment remains the same to ensure all students — regardless of their background — are college and career ready,” Charles public schools' Superintendent Maria Navarro said in the release. “I am proud of our students who remain focused on the goal to graduate.”
Calvert public schools was listed as tied for the top graduation rate in the state. According to state numbers, both Calvert and Talbot counties showed at greater than or equal to 95% graduation rates for the Class of 2022. That was higher than the 94.7% for Calvert in 2021.
St. Mary's public schools' graduation rate of 90.1%, while higher than the state average, was the lowest in the region for 2022. It was also slightly lower than the previous year's rate of 91%.
St. Mary's dropout rate also went in the wrong direction, registering 8% last year compared to 6.4% in 2021.
Calvert public schools' dropout rate went from 3.5% in 2021 to less than 3% last year, according to state data.
Clarence C. Crawford, Maryland State Board of Education president, praised the state's recently released graduation rates.
“Our students are resilient and even in the face of a global pandemic, they remained committed to their education and their futures,” Crawford said in the release. “We will continue to work to ensure that every Maryland student, regardless of race, income or background has the support and resources to succeed.”
The release stated that dropout rates for individual student groups remain constant from previous years, with improvements in graduation rates among Black students, English language learners and students with disabilities.
The Maryland State Department of Education also stated that English language learners and students with disabilities both saw an improved dropout rate in 2022.
“We have more work to do, especially after several years of learning disruption caused by the pandemic,” Maryland public schools' Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said.
“These numbers affirm the unwavering commitment and active engagement of our teachers and school leaders in leveraging excellent and evidenced-based strategies to help our students realize their full potential,” he added.