This is the first of a two-part series on Maryland invasive species. This article deals with what we know while the next story will focus on what can be done.

It’s a crisp, sunny morning in early January when Robert Willey steps into some foliage choked with such invasive species as wineberry, English ivy and privet. Willey, who is volunteering to help clear the unwanted plants from Myrtle Point Park in St. Mary’s County, steps over a log, ducks under some low-hanging branches and walks into a slight clearing before he starts up his chainsaw.


