An afternoon crash on Three Notch Road last Monday, Dec. 7, turned fatal over a week later when a passenger died of her injuries, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
Geraldine Florence McClanahan, 75, of Prince Frederick died on Tuesday, Dec. 15, following the crash, which police say five vehicles were involved in, according to a release from the sheriff's office, which was informed of McClanahan's injuries worsening and began reconstruction of the incident.
The series of crashes began when a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, operated by Michael Shane Wilkerson, 43, of Ridge left its lane of travel for unknown reasons while heading north on Three Notch Road near Wildewood Boulevard, the release says.
Wilkerson's vehicle struck a 2016 Ford Explorer, which McClanahan was a passenger in. Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the name of the Explorer's driver would not be released.
After being struck, the Explorer was pushed into two other vehicles, and a fifth vehicle became involved as well.
Wilkerson and McClanahan were flown to Prince George's Shock Trauma with incapacitating injuries. The driver of the the Explorer which McClanahan was a passenger in was taken the MedStar St. Mary's as a precautionary measure, Babcock said.