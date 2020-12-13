Vaping or smoking electronic cigarettes can be more dangerous than smoking regular cigarettes.
That's the word from Dr. Arati C. Patel, a CalvertHealth Medical Center oncologist, who spoke during a Dec. 9 virtual informational meeting with Patuxent High School parents and students.
A "pod" from an electronic cigarette — such as JUUL, which came on the scene in 2015 — can contain as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes, she said.
"A few [of the electronic cigarettes] are very dangerous to a person's body," she said.
By 2020, some 3.6 million middle and high school students have used a JUUL vaporizer, she said.
The product can be attractive to youth because it looks like a USB flash drive and has a minimal smoke cloud, Patel said. The device contains a battery, heating element and a liquid mixture containing propylene glycol, flavoring, glycerol, formaldehyde, heavy metals and benzene.
Users can be burned on their lips, mouth and throat, she warned.
Electronic cigarettes damage alveoli, the tiny air sacs in the lungs, and can lead to shortness of breath, cough and chest pain, weight loss, fever, chills, diarrhea and asthma.
Sixty people in the U.S. have died from vaping, Patel said, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although there is only five years of data, smoking electronic cigarettes "probably will lead to cancer," she said.
Patel noted that President Donald J. Trump signed a law — an amendment to the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act — on Dec. 20, 2019, that banned the sale of electronic cigarettes to anyone younger than 21.
During a question-and-answer session toward the end of the meeting, Capt. David Payne of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office said that electronic cigarettes are usually purchased over the internet and through other means.
Patel noted that lung cancer is a "very aggressive cancer." A low dose CT scan can detect lung cancer before it grows, she said, but added that "very few people take advantage of it."
"Treatments are costly and not very successful," she said.
Patients usually present to a doctor with advanced stage lung cancer. If it hasn't spread from beyond the lungs, they have only a 35% survival rate past five years, she said. If the cancer has spread, the survival rate over five years is only 6-10%.
Much like cigarette smoking, the effects from vaping are reversible if stopped before the onset of cancer.
"This has become a really big problem," said Amy Dowling, an educator with CalvertHealth. "For a while, teen smoking declined but JUUL started a whole new generation of smokers." She noted that is has "smoother nicotine salts."
She cited a recent Johns Hopkins Medical Center study that showed that 82% of COVID-19 patients under age 30 have a history of vaping.
Dowling displayed a pink pig heart that is healthy and a gray pig heart that had been exposed to the equivalent of a pack of cigarette smoke a day for a year. The latter heart was not nearly as flexible and had developed a hard mass inside.
Erin Farley, nurse manager at CalvertHealth, said that vapers are not necessarily the kids one may think. "We have a tremendous amount of phenomenally smart kids who use stimulants to study longer hours and stay awake longer hours," she said.
If stressed out for various reasons, Jennifer Messix, a nurse with CalvertHealth, suggested teens get at least 15 to 30 minutes of sunshine a day, which provides Vitamin D.