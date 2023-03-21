Guided by the mantra “restore the lighthouse, restore the bay,” an industrial painter from east Pennsylvania took a huge leap of faith last year when he bought the Hooper Island Lighthouse for nearly $200,000.

“I am at a point in my life where I wanted to do something more with my life,” Richard Cucé told members of the Friends of Mill Creek during the group’s March 13 meeting at Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons.


