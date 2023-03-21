Richard Cucé makes a presentation to the Friends of Mill Creek on March 13, discussing what he plans to do with the Hooper Island Lighthouse. Cucé, an industrial painter from Pennsylvania, bought the in-water structure for nearly $200,000 at an auction last year.
Staff photo by MARTY MADDEN
The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located in the Chesapeake Bay, is now owned by a Pennsylvania man who hopes to open it up to the public.
U.S. General Services Administration photo
Richard Cucé said he discovered a wounded female hawk when he first visited the Hooper Island Lighthouse. After freeing the raptor, it flew away.
Guided by the mantra “restore the lighthouse, restore the bay,” an industrial painter from east Pennsylvania took a huge leap of faith last year when he bought the Hooper Island Lighthouse for nearly $200,000.
“I am at a point in my life where I wanted to do something more with my life,” Richard Cucé told members of the Friends of Mill Creek during the group’s March 13 meeting at Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons.
To date, Cucé’s life sounded pretty exciting to many. He owns Blastco, a nearly 30-year-old industrial painting and sandblasting business based in Quaker, Pa. The company has done restorations — painting and coating — to statues, towers, trailers, train cars and roller coasters. The company’s slogan — "The rust stops here!" — will get a severe test when work gets rolling at the Hooper Island Lighthouse, which sits in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay.
“The structure was very rusty when I first saw it in person,” Cucé said. “It’s in an area where the water is very rough. The waves are rough out there. It’s a tricky area.”
Cucé told meeting-goers he wants to build a dock at the 120-year-old lighthouse and turn the structure into an environmental center.
“We’re going to build a really safe dock,” Cucé declared, adding that the opportunity to view the bay area from an in-water structure “will make a change and people will be inspired to want to save the bay.”
Hooper Island is actually a chain of islands in Dorchester County, which was settled by Southern Maryland residents who crossed the Chesapeake during the 17th century. It is across the bay from the mouth of the Patuxent River and Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
It remains a working watermen’s community.
According to the website Cucé has established, the lighthouse is one of 11 in the United States that rests atop a caisson, a watertight retaining structure.
“I knew this would be an adventure,” said Cucé, who explained he found a female falcon trapped at the top of the structure when he inspected it. He was able to free the raptor, which subsequently flew away.
“I’m not asking for money, I’m just asking you to follow me,” Cucé told the gathering in Solomons, adding that in addition to a website he also has social media pages, where he has shared several videos of his trips to the lighthouse. He said he has “gotten comments from around the world. We can all work together.”
Thomas Miller, the director of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons, asked Cucé about his timeline for getting the lighthouse ready for regular visitors.
“About two years,” Cucé estimated, adding, “I know how to restore a metal structure.
U.S. Lighthouse Society previously owned the structure, according to an article in The Washington Post. The federal government auctioned it last year on the organization's behalf.
The authorities Cucé will have to grant access to include the U.S. Coast Guard and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, which has established a Navy "danger zone” test range in the area where the lighthouse is located.
One of Cucé’s long-range plans that he hopes to make a reality would be to take visitors at the Calvert Marine Museum on excursions across the bay to the lighthouse.
Due to its ties to the federal government, the lighthouse is tax-exempt, Cucé explained. The structure is also in proximity to the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on the Eastern Shore. The proximity to such an environmentally sensitive region makes it the ideal location for assessing water quality and runoff.
“People on Hooper Island have been very kind to me,” Cucé noted. “I’m giving [the lighthouse] new life.”
“This isn’t a guy who bought a lighthouse on a whim,” said Ted Haynie, Solomons resident and one of the organizers of the Friends of Mill Creek. “This is a smart guy.”