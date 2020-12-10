While concerns persist with “forever chemicals” in fire-fighting foam used at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and potential environmental contamination, an ongoing investigation may not yield public results until at least next year.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, are a group of chemicals that can be harmful to human health and are found in household items such as non-stick pans, cleaning products, paints and polishes, as well as certain fire-fighting foams.
PFAS compounds do not break down and accumulate over time, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which has earned them the nickname “forever chemicals.” Evidence suggests exposure to PFOS and PFOA, two of the major PFAS, can lead to adverse health effects, including negative effects on the immune system and reproductive issues.
While the Navy has historically used PFAS-containing foam to extinguish some fuel fires at its installments, including Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field in St. Inigoes, St. Mary’s County commissioners received an update regarding investigations into potential PFAS in waters on base during their joint meeting with the navy on Tuesday.
David Steckler, a Navy hydrogeologist on base working on its PFAS investigation, told commissioners SI fieldwork is complete for two areas of interest at Webster Field and 16 areas of interest at Pax River. While data from Webster Field has been received, he said for the base, “We’re still waiting for a little bit of data,” which he expects to come this month. He said PFAS have been detected in some waters around the bases.
Steckler mentioned a draft of the Webster Field report will be available to regulatory partners in March, with the final report being made available to the public next July. As far as the base report, it will be provided to the public in phases, beginning with three of the areas of interest.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked when the investigations began, with Steckler responding the initiative began in 2016 and with the preliminary assessment complete in 2018.
“So it’s been five years,” Morgan pointed out.
“This isn’t the fastest process … but it is very comprehensive,” the hydrogeologist replied. “We have to address all of our concerns with our regulatory partners,” such as the EPA and the state, “before releasing information to the public. … We’re really moving as fast as possible.”
The schedule for remedial investigations for eight of the 16 areas of interest at the base and at Webster Field will be developed following the final reports, Steckler shared, with Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) requesting he clarify what a remedial investigation entails.
“Are you determining how the problem will be fixed?” Colvin asked.
“You’re not looking at clean-up,” Steckler said. “It’s looking at really understanding what level of contamination there is and what risks are at the site.” He added, “based on the result of those, that’s when decisions are made.”
When Colvin inquired about a timeline for the remedial investigations, Steckler said they are currently funded and can be worked on now.
“It’s a lengthy process,” he mentioned, and said they most likely won’t be complete in the upcoming year. “The EPA and the state are certainly aware of the public’s concern … and are putting their best efforts forward” to move along.
“I’d assume you’re not using PFAS anymore for fire suppression at the base,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
Steckler informed commissioners PFAS are still used in emergency response only but no longer during training.
“These fire-fighting foams are really a life-saving technology and they can’t be phased out until another product comes along that meets the life-saving standards,” Steckler said, and assured safer alternatives are currently being developed.
The briefing comes after a heightened public interest in the chemicals following a widely-attended March information session hosted by the Navy at the Lexington Park library, and several PFAS tests outside the base run by the MDE and local environmental groups.
Those groups include Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, and Pat Elder, a St. Inigoes man who has been pressuring the Navy and MDE on PFAS in recent years, causing the Navy to host the information session after releasing test results from St. Inigoes Creek showing high levels of the chemicals.
