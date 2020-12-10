Piney Point Lighthouse Museum reopened its galleries, along with a variety of brand-new exhibits, to visitors with pre-purchased tickets, in November after being closed since March due to COVID-19 related shutdowns. While the pandemic continues, the museum remains a safe source of education and entertainment available to the community.
For now, any interested guests to Piney Point Lighthouse Museum must register online for timed tickets on the museum’s website. The number of tours are currently limited to two per day, each taking approximately one and a half hours. All members of a group will need an admission ticket, and registration includes choosing a preferred visitation time as well as prepayment.
April Havens, site manager at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, pointed out this week tours are the perfect activity for groups looking for something to do that does not involve being around other groups of people.
While the museum was closed, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division took advantage of the opportunity to design and install brand-new exhibits and displays that had been in development for several years.
“We are extremely excited to showcase all the new things at Piney Point, which visitors of all ages will enjoy,” Karen Stone, director of the county’s museum division, said according to a release. “We’ve even put in some displays children will find engaging, as well as some fascinating information regarding local history not found anywhere else.”
Stone shared with Southern Maryland News last week a description of several new exhibits. She said the first floor features history of the Piney Point Lighthouse, including a timeline of when the land was first purchased, artifacts attached to the walls in cases and a display of fun facts about the lighthouse. Part of the second floor is dedicated to the Tolson’s Hotel, “a summer hotspot” in the 20th century, with replicas of furniture, postcards, photographs and even wool swimsuits common for the time period. Havens, who helped to design the new exhibits, said the Tolson Hotel section was her favorite part of the museum.
Another exhibit on the second floor teaches about ospreys, a common bird in the area and includes hands-on-activities for kids. This corner of the museum features a model of an osprey nest, designed to be climbed into, an area to compare bird wingspans and an assortment of stone eggs, recreated to show the different characteristics between breeds.
Stone said all of the exhibits are “bright, new and fun,” and she mentioned activity is starting to pick up as groups have begun reserving tour times, mostly during the weekends,
“Come on out and see us, it’ll be great fun,” the director encouraged.
In addition to the new exhibits, there is also a temporary exhibit showcasing the history the Corinthian Yacht Club in Ridge, which will continue to be on display until around the end of July, according to Havens. Despite restrictions in place due to COVID-19, the new exhibits and the temporary exhibit were able to be completely installed, although it “took a long time,” she said.
Dolores Derrington, currently a secretary for the Corinthian Yacht Club, visited the museum in late November. She said although the exhibits are in a small space, they do a “fabulous job telling the story of life on the water and how it has progressed.” She also mentioned a guest registry, part of the Tolson Hotel display, caught her attention.
In addition to displaying rich history that many “people aren’t aware of,” Derrington said the museum is “a great place to take your kids” since all the exhibits can be seen in a short period of time or “before the kids get bored.”
Stone reminded all museum staff continue to wear masks and are frequently cleaning all public contact areas and restrooms. All guests must wear masks while in museum buildings or on guided tours of the historic park and social distancing guidelines are encouraged outside family units. A designated mask break will be included during the tour while on the grounds.
The museum is currently operating on winter hours, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily, through March. For more information or assistance with registration, call 301-994-1471.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews