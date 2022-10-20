A 36-year-old Piney Point man who pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol now faces a misdemeanor assault charge.
John Daniel Andries was issued a summons on Oct. 17. A complaint was signed by Lewis D. Beckley of Lusby, who said his girlfriend used to be Andries' girlfriend.
Beckley said Andries was video taping him, and Beckley said he stopped his vehicle to ask him to stop. Andries then got out of his vehicle and approached Beckley's vehicle.
Beckley said he asked Andries to cease, and said Andries went back to his vehicle to get his phone to record their conversation.
Beckley said he then tried to leave but accidentally shifted into the wrong gear and rolled into Andries' vehicle. Then Andries allegedly ran and began to hit Beckley in the face and chest, according to the complaint.
Beckley then drove away.
Andries has a preliminary hearing in regard to the misdemeanor assault charge at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Andries, a former Marine who served from 2004-2009 according to The Washington Post, is to be sentenced on Jan. 10 for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He faces up to 20 years in prison plus fines.
He was sentenced to 10 days in jail for misdemeanor assault stemming from an incident at Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown on Feb. 25 earlier this year. He allegedly poked Sgt. Todd Fleenor of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office in the chest and later kicked him repeatedly.
According to pacer.gov, Andries pulled a woman’s hair at the business, made patrons uncomfortable and made threats to staff who removed him from the premises. He later tried to reenter the business, but was prevented from doing so by police, who were at the business for another incident.
Police used a Taser on Andries twice during the incident for refusing to sit in a police vehicle but still kept his legs outside, according to the website. Police called for a van and had to carry Andries, who was allegedly intoxicated, to the van.