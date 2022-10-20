John Daniel Andries

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

A 36-year-old Piney Point man who pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol now faces a misdemeanor assault charge. 

John Daniel Andries was issued a summons on Oct. 17. A complaint was signed by Lewis D. Beckley of Lusby, who said his girlfriend used to be Andries' girlfriend. 

