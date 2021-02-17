An airplane crash that occurred around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, resulted in no injuries, according to a Twitter post by the Maryland State Police.
Two people were on board a Cessna that crashed in a wooded area in Bryans Road near the Maryland Airport. The plane struck a tree line before crashing. A hazardous materials crew was on scene to clean up a fuel spill.
Sgt. Stevenson with the state police's La Plata barrack said the incident is under investigation. No other information was available as of Wednesday morning.