After recommending approval of rezoning a 2-acre parcel in Charlotte Hall in October, the St. Mary's County Planning Commission voted 4-3 to recommend approval to rezone a 6-acre parcel on Dec. 20, also in Charlotte Hall.
Both cases need ultimate approval by the county commissioners.
Seven people spoke during public comment against the 6-acre rezoning for 29805 Three Notch Road on Dec. 20. The property is located between Southern States farm equipment store and Tender Care Dentistry, but it fronts both Three Notch Road to the east and Charlotte Hall Road to the west.
The property owners, Medina Partnership and G.K. Hatoum, requested a zoning map amendment and comprehensive plan amendment.
The property currently has split zoning with the Charlotte Hall-facing portion with residential low density and the Three Notch-facing portion with residential mixed use. The applicant wants to change both to town center mixed use. If ultimately approved by the county commissioners, the land use would also change from residential mixed use and residential medium density to mixed use moderate density.
The developer's attorney, Chris Longmore, said the state frowns on split zoning, and called it technically a "mistake" and added that the neighborhood has changed.
Several planning commissioners said it wasn't a mistake, but maybe an oversight, although Meryl Evans said it's possible the county wanted it to be split zoned originally.
Several residents noted the historic rural nature of the area, specifically for those who live on Charlotte Hall Road west of Three Notch Road (Route 5). Several noted that their grandfather Abraham Butler purchased 29 acres in the area in 1908 and was the only Black person to own land in Charlotte Hall for many years.
Local resident Michael McCauley said there is no master plan for Charlotte Hall, which planning commission member Joseph Fazekas confirmed. Fazekas said he's asked county officials, but hasn't been able to get a "straight answer" why there is no master plan for the area.
"The comprehensive plan is the biggest tool I have," he said. "A master plan would make it easier."
"We need to protect the entrance to our county," McCauley said, adding that he didn't want it to look like Jersey City, N.J.
Evans said the county worked on a village center plan for Callaway some years ago, but it was put on the shelf due to pushback from people who lived there. "I don't think the political will has ever been to do a master plan," he said. "It's probably a very expensive process."
Evans noted that Calvert County has town center master plans, but added that two county commissioners previously told him they'd never get re-elected if they approved one.
A master plan was approved for Lexington Park in 2016.
"I would love to see a master plan for Charlotte Hall," Evans said. "There was talk of it several years ago." However, some residents said they weren't ready for it, he added.
"We rely on developers" to present a good plan, he said. "Lacking a village or town center master plan is a terrible oversight."
McCauley replied, "Jersey City, here we come."
"This opens up the door for excessive development," Jean Thomas Adams said, noting a Frito Lay warehouse popped up on Charlotte Hall Road without her and her family members knowing about it until it was there. "It was 30 feet from my mother's property," Adams said.
"Numerous times I have had to jump into the wooded part" across the road from her house on Charlotte Hall Road when checking her mailbox, Adams said. "Traffic is a major concern."
Ann Gregory said the owners of the property in question "have been trying to sell it for a long, long time. Down the road, we have Royal Farms coming in on the Wentworth property."
On Nov. 29, the planning commission postponed any recommendation on the Royal Farms concept site plan to Jan. 31 due to several concerns, including traffic.
"When I go out to cut my grass, I take my life in my hands," Gregory said. "The traffic on that road is truly unbelievable," she added, noting that some use it instead of taking Route 5 and many do when there's a crash on the adjacent highway.
"At what point do the desires of 31 citizens outweigh the desires of the developer?" Carolyn Curtis asked.
"I don't know if that can be answered," planning commission chair Howard Thompson replied.
Thompson, Longmore and others credited the citizens for their tone. Thompson called them "probably one of the finest sets of public coming together to make public testimony that I've seen. Y'all should be proud."
Prior to the vote, Longmore said that, as an attorney who frequently comes before the commission, developers don't always get what they want. He called the rezoning "a very early step in the process. We're at the end of the life of this comprehensive plan and are about to see another one," he said, noting why the commission has seen a number of rezoning requests recently.
Planning commission member Patricia Robrecht wondered if the board could place a restriction about which access point could be used during a rezoning, but was told no by deputy county attorney Neil Murphy.
Fazekas said that conditions could be placed on the property during the site plan approval process. He said he would vote to do so if he is still on the commission if/when it comes to them.
He added that he "had no crystal ball" to know whether a big box company would come along and buy up properties that had been rezoned.
Fazekas made a motion to approve the map amendment and rezoning, which was seconded by Evans. Thompson and Joe St. Clair joined them in voting yes. Voting no were Robrecht, Kim Summers and Joe VanKirk.
In a Dec. 13 email to Southern Maryland News, Joan Curtis Waters said the 2-acre property recommended 6-1 for rezoning by the planning commission on Oct. 25 (29871 Charlotte Hall Road) would be used for apartments with access onto Charlotte Hall Road.