Two properties totaling 4.66 acres located between Route 235 and Mervell Dean Road got a unanimous rezoning and land-use recommendation from the St. Mary's County Planning Commission on Monday, June 28.
The requested zoning map amendment requires final approval from the county commissioners, but if the planning commissioners' comments give any indication, that won't be a problem.
The Hollywood properties — 23595 Pike Lane and 23556 Three Notch Road — are across Route 235 from the St. Mary's County Regional Airport.
They are currently designated Rural Preservation District for land use and zoning. The owners — Robert and Jeffrey Pike and Patti and Dexter Ford — are requesting that the land use and zoning both be changed to residential mixed use.
Land use attorney Christopher Longmore said that a significant change in the character of the surrounding area has occurred and believed that an error was made in the last rezoning 11 years ago.
The properties, which are part of the Greenland Gardens subdivision, are located between the Lexington Park Development District and the Hollywood Town Center.
"When I was a boy, Mr. Pike delivered gas" on the property, Meryl Evans, planning commission member, said. He noted that the Pike property was the only commercial piece of land in the area at that time.
"I don't agree that it was an error, but the community has changed," Evans said. The Pike and Ford properties were "meant to be a break" between commercially-zoned lands.
"My fear is the ultimate connection of a town center and a development district," he said. However, "there's nothing I can do about it really. The horse has sort of left the barn."
"There's not much farming that's going to go on at that property," Chairman Howard Thompson said.
"There's no rural character left to be preserved right there," Joseph Fazekas, planning commission member, said.
According to a staff report, "This area of the county has seen, and continues to see, significant commercial development over the past decade from previously primarily residential uses."
If approved by the county commissioners, the request would allow residential, office, personal and business development and services.
No one spoke during public comment on June 28.