As summer heats up and a new fiscal year for government entities begins, a new era in police/community relations is scheduled to begin in Maryland.
Per the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, each county will have a police accountability board with the aim of improving that jurisdiction’s law enforcement by reviewing potential misconduct by law enforcement officers.
In Calvert County, the process began last year with a series of town hall meetings that allowed the public to weigh in on requirements for board members.
John Norris, county attorney, told Southern Maryland News in an email that Melanie Woodson, county government’s director of human resources, and her staff “have taken over the formation of this board they will support when empaneled.”
Four reviewers — one each chosen by the NAACP, local fraternal order of police, and the Calvert Republican and Democratic central committees — have been examining the many applications received.
Norris stated the reviewers have signed agreements not to disclose any information protected under the Public Information Act.
The county commissioners will appoint the police accountability board members.
“The applications and rating sheets, as we are seeking recommendations regarding the staggered terms, are being made available to them and results will be compiled, likely in the next 30 days, for presentation to the board [of Calvert County commissioners] in open session,” stated Norris.
According to the county attorney, some of the applicants were disqualified because of English proficiency or proximity to a law enforcement career. Regarding the latter situation, Norris said any individual or member of his or her immediate family is disqualified if the law enforcement career concluded within the last five years.
“Those applicants did receive letters that their application could not be considered further,” said Norris.
As to whether any of the applicants deemed qualified will be interviewed by the reviewers, Norris told Southern Maryland News, “The raters are working from the submitted applications and their knowledge of the applicants. An interview process has not been established, but could be made available to the county commissioners if necessary once the rankings are tallied.”
In St. Mary’s County, the process to establish an accountability board is in a similar stage as Calvert.
John Sterling Houser, assistant county attorney, told Southern Maryland News, “St. Mary’s County is still in the process of reviewing applications to the police accountability board and administrative charging committee. The deadline for applications passed on April 15. However, the portal to send in an application remains open and applications will be reviewed until appointments are made.”
Donna Fuqua, a spokeswoman for Charles County government, told Southern Maryland News, “The board of county commissioners has reviewed applications” for the police accountability board, “interviewed prospective applicants and are in the process of conducting background investigations on proposed members. Once this phase of the process is complete, they would expect to confirm the members shortly thereafter.”
Despite last minute legislation that would have allowed for an extension to Oct. 1 had it passed in the Maryland General Assembly, the deadline for the counties to comply with the Maryland Police Accountability Act remains at July 1.
The measure mandates police accountability boards hold quarterly meetings with heads of law enforcement agencies and county government staff to attain its objective. It will be the responsibility of the panel to appoint civilian members to the charging committees and trial board and receive complaints of alleged police misconduct submitted by citizens.
An annual report to identify trends in the law enforcement disciplinary process and make recommendations for improving police accountability are also mandated by the law.
Staff writers Caleb M. Soptelean and Darryl Kinsey Jr. contributed to this report. Twitter: @MartySoMdNews