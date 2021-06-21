Police are looking for a suspect after a man died following a shooting late Sunday night.
According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, 25, of Capitol Heights was found dead behind the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department at 10:47 p.m.
Inabinett had attended a birthday party at the fire department's banquet hall at 3099 Livingston Road and was helping clean up in the back parking lot when he was shot, a press release states.
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 and the sheriff’s office is matching the reward of $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.