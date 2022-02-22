A woman who jumped off the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge Saturday is reportedly on life support, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon.
The unidentified woman was the third person this year to leap from the bridge, which spans the Patuxent River and connects Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.
The latest incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Police closed the bridge for about 40 minutes.
The person who jumped was recovered alive from the river by the five-person crew of a 29-foot U.S. Coast Guard vessel. According to Chief Petty Officer Emily Velez, the boat was returning to its station in St. Inigoes from a prior incident when the crew receiving the call about the jump from the bridge.
Velez said a crew member performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation on the woman and once the vessel arrived at the nearby boat ramp, turned her over to the care of local responders.
The woman was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center and subsequently flown to a shock trauma facility.
A posted report from Chief Chris Shannon of Calvert Advanced Life Support stated Calvert sheriff’s office deputies and others who responded to the bridge saw the person who jumped “in the water drifting quickly due to high winds and fast moving current at the time.”
Other emergency vessels and a Maryland State Police helicopter assisted in the rescue operation.
At least 18 people have jumped to their deaths from the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge since it was opened nearly 45 years ago.
A 32-year-old woman jumped from the span and died on Saturday, Feb. 5, less than two weeks after a 19-year-old woman died after jumping off the bridge.
A St. Mary’s County woman started a petition drive requesting state highway officials to consider installing safety netting on the bridge to deter would be jumpers.
“We all can’t just stand by hoping this tragedy won’t happen again,” David Sukhram stated in signing the petition. Sukhram’s teenage son Andrew jumped off the bridge last October. The 17-year-old Leonardtown High School student’s body has not been recovered.
“Netting will deter someone from jumping,” David Sukhram affirmed in his petition statement. “It has been proven.”
The Sukhram family will be holding a 5K race on May 22 at Leonardtown High School to raise funds for suicide prevention awareness.
The National Suicide Prevent Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741, which is the crisis text line.
People in need may also call Maryland’s helpline from the state health department. Someone is available 24/7 by calling 211 and pressing 1 or texting a ZIP code to 898-211. For more information, go online to 211md.org.