U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer led a Zoom discussion on broadband in Southern Maryland on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) noted $65 million for broadband that's included in legislation that he plans to introduce on the House floor on Sept. 27. It's part of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, House Resolution 3684, that passed the Senate 69-30 on Aug. 10.
"It could be the largest public infrastructure [program] since FDR's 'electrification' efforts in the New Deal connecting rural America," Hoyer said, adding that 10% of the nation's population, or 30 million people, have no access to broadband internet.
"We're slowly making a difference," said Rick Gordon, director of the Governor's Office of Rural Broadband in Maryland. He noted that his office plans to purchase over 100,000 devices for lower-income folks so they can take advantage of an internet subsidy program.
Gordon said that some of his office's programs are ready to go, but noted it will take longer for others to get off the ground because government officials are trying to make sure the programs comply with the state's equity and inclusion standards.
Drew Van Bopp, president of the Maryland Broadband Cooperative, noted that a "submarine cable" project is complete. It involved burying a cable 15 feet under the sea floor of the Chesapeake Bay between Cove Point in Calvert County and Taylor's Island on the Eastern Shore. The cable connects Patuxent River Naval Air Station and a NASA flight facility, Bopp said.
During the Zoom session, officials from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties provided updates on broadband efforts in their communities.
Bopp noted that ThinkBig Network's CEO Mark Wagner told him recently that they are planning for internet connections in Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck to be completed by the end of October.
Evelyn Jacobson, Charles' chief of information technology, said ThinkBig's project involves 1,400 locations.
However, the county still faces some problems. In cases where the state doesn't give authority to use rights of way along roads, private property owners can refuse to give access, thus negatively impacting their neighbors.
In addition, "Verizon is not interested in a partnership with us," Jacobson said. "And we're having trouble getting Comcast to move off the dime in regard to [grant-funded projects]."
Ruthie Buckler, Calvert's special projects director, said Comcast extended its "free drops" from 25 to 300 feet, but that still left 310 Calvert County homes unserved.
A memorandum of understanding between Comcast and Calvert County government related to the federal American Rescue Plan Act is currently being reviewed by the county attorney's office, she said.
Bob Kelly, St. Mary's director of information technology, said that county has installed 39 miles of "middle mile" infrastructure. He noted that 98% of the county's residents have internet access, which leaves about 2,500 homes without it, including some 300 to 400, mainly Amish families, who don't want it.
Kelly said about 60 miles of broadband infrastructure have been installed in St. Mary's over the past 12 months using a combination of state and federal funds.
The Federal Communications Commission has been diminishing the role of localities in regard to broadband over the past 10 years, he said.
"Locals have no authority with cable [companies]," Kelly said. "We're coming with money ... we have a carrot but no stick."
He added that "partnerships are hit and miss ... one or two vendors are not motivated to provide service or keep prices low. We need to find a way to foster competition."