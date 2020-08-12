Staff from the state's office of the public defender are planning to unionize after going public earlier this month.
Lawyers and other workers within the office's staff will be requesting to be officially recognized as part of AFSCME Council 3, Maryland's largest public-sector union soon.
Unionizing has been a topic of discussion throughout the office "for quite a long time," according to Michal Gross, an assistant public defender who serves in Charles County. But COVID-19, budget cuts and the Black Lives Matter movement coming together this year made the discussion come to a breaking point, she said.
Gross, who serves on the union's statewide organizing committee, said the office is "constantly tied to budget cuts" which make it harder to serve clients efficiently, and that with several state legislator's support, the committee is hoping management will voluntarily recognize the union.
"We keep on losing qualified employees" due to budget cuts, she said, as the public defenders' office cannot pay living wages to skilled employees.
"It's important that we have attorneys and social workers who know how to connect our clients to resources in our community," she said.
The pandemic itself has been a driving force for the burgeoning union, as well as several other groups of state employees who work in public-facing areas like the newly re-opened courthouses, where defense attorneys have largely been appearing via video call and staff are now directly serving the public.
AFSCME Council 3 has previously released statements decrying Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) reopening of public-facing state facilities due to the "significant risk of disease transmission" between the public and state employees.
Gross said the Black Lives Matter movement is closely related to the defenders' work in the courtroom, which is why it became a driving force for the office's unionization.
"We're trying to make sure people understand what's happening, with this movement that's happening around the country that focuses on the way communities of color are treated by over-policing," she said.
Public defenders offices around the country have often been unionized, especially in larger metropolitan offices, Gross said.
"There's been a movement around the country" to unionize state offices, she said.