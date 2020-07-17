St. Mary’s County Commissioners held a virtual public forum on Tuesday but no comments were made or submitted.
Due to social distancing guidelines implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners meeting room was not open to the public and residents who wished to make comments were asked to submit them ahead of time or call into the meeting. The last public forum, held in April, was also virtual but yielded six callers.
Commissioners waited five minutes for community members to call in before they ended the session. Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) told Southern Maryland News on Wednesday this is the first time he remembers there being “zero response” from the public at a forum.
“There were no emails, no submitted comments and nobody called in,” he said, adding the reasoning could be due to people being “closed in” at home or commissioners are “doing things right,” since the forum is an opportunity for residents to express their grievances.
“It was a shock to all of us … it’s extremely unusual,” Guy said, especially since commissioners have received a lot of emails and verbal complaints concerning COVID-19 related restrictions.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said there have been low-attended meetings in the past and suggested the lack of participation at this forum could have been partly due to the Southern Maryland Sierra Club hosting a virtual environmental justice forum at the same time.
When asked whether he believes the virtual aspect of the meeting affected participation, he responded, “Some people are getting used to the virtual environment … it’s a whole new world order and it isn’t going away anytime soon.”
“This is an unprecedented time,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) shared on Wednesday. “Change has caused misinformation and a lack of information” and maybe commissioners could better advertise the forum in the future.
He also mentioned “it’s always more powerful” to attend public forums in person, giving residents the chance to look commissioners in the eye and be sure their “message was truly received.” O’Connor claimed many do not like to provide their comments over the phone, believing they do not have commissioners’ full attention and “the time that they deserve.”
It’s important citizens are “directly connected to the government,” he said, and suggested there could be a better way to create that connection during the pandemic.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews