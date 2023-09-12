A private company that builds bridges for communities and takes ownership of the spans continues to lobby the region for the approval to construct a replacement for the 46-year-old Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge and will take its case to the general public this month.
United Bridge Partners made a presentation to the St. Mary’s County commissioners this past April and to the Calvert County commissioners in late June about replacing the bridge that links Calvert and St. Mary's on Route 4. The company funds the replacement spans and then charges tolls to users.
In Sept. 8 press releases, United Bridge Partners officials declared that at both presentations the company “demonstrated its track record of previously deploying over $900 million across five states, and rebuilding and operating six bridges in need that were perpetually unfunded, and how it could deliver a similar solution for the Thomas Johnson Bridge.”
The company will be hosting seven meetings — four in Calvert and three in St. Mary’s — “where it will present, provide two-minute time slots for direct public comment and questions and offer a survey.”
All forums will be held from 7 to 8 p.m.
The first meeting will take place Monday, Sept. 18, at Southern Community Center in Lusby. In Calvert, subsequent meetings are planned for Sept. 19 at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, Thursday, Sept. 21, at Northeast Community Center in Chesapeake Beach and a second meeting at Southern Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Then on Thursday, Sept. 28, the first of two bridge forums at the Lexington Park Library will be held followed by another on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The last public meeting is planned for Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Leonardtown Library.
During its spring presentation to the St. Mary’s commissioners, United Bridge Partners President and CEO Doug Witt declared, “We’ve opened six bridges and will open three this year. No department of transportation in America will open three bridges in their state this year.”
During that St. Mary’s session, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) identified the toll bridge component of United Bridge Partners' plan as a big sticking point with him.
“I’m not at a place where I can support a toll bridge in this county,” Colvin said.
“This board is not opposed to this,” Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told the United Bridge Partners during the June presentation.
Calvert Commissioner Mike Hart (R) expressed concerns for the impact toll paying could have on wage earners who would frequently use the bridge.