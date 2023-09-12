The Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge

The Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge links Calvert and St. Mary's counties on Route 4.

 MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

A private company that builds bridges for communities and takes ownership of the spans continues to lobby the region for the approval to construct a replacement for the 46-year-old Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge and will take its case to the general public this month.

United Bridge Partners made a presentation to the St. Mary’s County commissioners this past April and to the Calvert County commissioners in late June about replacing the bridge that links Calvert and St. Mary's on Route 4. The company funds the replacement spans and then charges tolls to users.


  

