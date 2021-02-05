Television’s cutest sports competition and the original call-to-adoption TV event, Puppy Bowl, returns on Sunday, Feb. 7, for the biggest, most exciting game to date, and Last Chance Animal Rescue in Waldorf will have five puppies who made the final roster in the adorable competition taking place on football’s biggest day.
Last Chance Animal Rescue puppies will go paw to paw with dozens of other puppies from animal shelters across the country to compete for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy in Puppy Bowl’s all-new venue, a “stadium within a stadium” that’s bigger and better than ever before, according to a release. The three-hour Puppy Bowl XVII event airs on both discovery+, the non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, and Animal Planet.
Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable pups in all their cuteness and showcases the incredible shelters and rescues, as well as their staffers, who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their loving homes. Five adorable Last Chance pups will be competing in the Puppy Bowl this Sunday – Glimmer, Aaron Pawgers, George Kibble, Sonic and Xena.
In years past, Puppy Bowl is 16 for 16 with the adoption rate at 100% as all puppies and kittens featured have found their forever homes with loving families. And even though this past year has been different from years past, one thing is for certain — there will be a Puppy Bowl — and discovery+ and Animal Planet continue this annual tradition to highlight these special puppy players and kittens so that they can find a place to call home.
Joining the game for the 10th year in a row is America’s favorite “Rufferee,” Dan Schachner, who, after a decade, is ready to call the puppy penalties, ruffs and tumbles, and pawsome touchdowns for a game unlike any other. Animal advocate and television correspondent Jill Rappaport also returns to introduce the Subaru of America “Pup Close and Personal” segments that shine a light on some of these adorable athletes and other adoptable puppies, in addition to the special “Senior Spotlight” stories, which showcase that age is just a number with senior dogs who are ultimately puppies at heart.
As a bonus treat for this year’s Puppy Bowl XVII, audiences will also see new “Adoptable Pup” segments hosted by Schachner and sponsored by Chewy. Sprinkled throughout the program, 11 shelters from around the country will feature one of their special pups (and a few kittens during the kitty half-time show) that are all up for adoption during the game.
For more information about all shelters, rescues and organizations that participated in Puppy Bowl XVII, visit Puppybowl.com/Adopt. For more about Last Chance Animal Rescue, call 301-274-9409 or visit the site www.lastchanceanimalrescue.org/.