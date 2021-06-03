An online petition at change.org garnered over 300 signatures by Wednesday morning as parents and others raised concerns about backup plans for Charles County high school graduations in case of rain.
Graduations for the seven public high schools in the county began last week and continued through this week at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
On Wednesday morning, Jason Stoddard, the schools’ director of safety and security, said that planning began six months ago and changed over time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, in the event of inclement weather, the high school graduation participants were to go across the street from Regency Furniture Stadium to St. Charles High School, where graduates would gather in the gymnasium and family members would be sent to 40 classrooms at 10 persons per classroom.
However, the plan was changed two months ago because the high school principals didn’t agree with the plan, Stoddard said.
Essentially, the backup plan reverted to what the school system used last year for graduations. This involved what Stoddard called an outdoor “drive-up plan” that included students walking across a stage to receive their diplomas at the school parking lot.
“Most of the comments last year were amazing,” he said, noting that not everyone agrees with the current backup plan.
“This plan was changed at the last minute because the board thought ‘parents and students should be together,’” Sarah Sbordone said in the online petition. “This sentiment was not held by a majority of parents and students in the county.”
At the time, Stoddard believed that only McDonough and North Point high schools could be impacted by rain during yesterday’s graduations. Lackey, Westlake and St. Charles high school graduations took place May 28 and June 1, and Thomas Stone and La Plata high schools held graduation on June 2.
“It may rain a little bit tomorrow,” Stoddard said on Wednesday, adding that the events would be held at Regency Furniture Stadium as long as the weather wasn’t severe.
The original backup plan, which would have involve putting up to 2,000 people indoors, presented technical problems as those in classrooms would watch on monitors. That previous plan “is just not wise” when the coronavirus test positivity rate in Charles County recently doubled, Stoddard said.
He noted that the county’s positivity rate went from 2.34% on May 20 to 4.56% on May 28. However, it dipped again to 2.79% by May 31, according to coronavirus.maryland.gov.
Stoddard has been in his current position for three years, he said.
