A Calvert park may soon get a dose of reality in an upcoming television show.
The county commissioners have given the OK for a television production company to use Flag Ponds Nature Park for the filming of a reality show episode. During the board’s Feb. 15 meeting, Shannon Q. Nazzal, parks and recreation director, told the board Magilla Entertainment has requested use of the bayside park for March 9 through 11.
In a memo to the board, Nazzal stated, “Magilla Entertainment provided the department of parks and recreation with general liability insurance naming Calvert County as additionally insured.”
A synopsis of the scenes to be filmed at the park indicate a couple walking their dog. The couple has been searching for their dream beach home.
The name of the reality show was not revealed in any of the memos made available.
According to an online search, Magilla Production’s credits include the Discovery Channel’s series “Moonshiners,” the History Channel’s “Cars That Made America” and "Beachfront Bargain Hunt" on HGTV. The production company is based in New York City.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) admitted the board could have some concerns if the filmmaker’s product turns out to be something “that makes the county look bad. What kind of oversight should we have?”
Nazzal assured the board this particular production is not scintillating.
If the board were to insist that the board president must review and approve the film prior to it being made available publicly, Nazzal said the production company would “likely not utilize” the park for filming.