Southern Maryland Association of Realtors gave some early Christmas cheer to senior facilities in the region.
The group packed up over 500 gift bags to send to seniors through the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors Cares “Senior Santa” program, the group announced on Dec. 15.
“Our members, affiliates and even community members with no ties to the organization stepped up to help make this a great Christmas for all these seniors,” Tanya Redding, chairwoman of SMAR Cares, said in the press release.
The group had a daunting task in 2021 to provide gifts for 487 seniors, over double the requests from the year before.
Connie Gunn, director of SMAR Cares, said that the group wanted to step up their efforts after a successful 2020 event that saw the entirety of the list completed in just nine days.
“This year my committee members and I decided we were going to step it up and reach out to more facilities,” Gunn said.
The group reached out to 13 senior centers across the area to compile a list of names and gift requests, and the organization was helped out with the most community support the charitable organization has seen in the history of the event.
According to Gunn, 40% of adoptions were made by community members and businesses not affiliated with Southern Maryland Association of Realtors Cares. Local businesses and even a military unit stationed at Joint Base Andrews pitched in to make sure seniors had a wonderful Christmas.
Gunn called the public outpouring of support “overwhelming,” and said that the pandemic’s effect on seniors may have played a part in the increased gift requests
“The biggest thing we’ve heard from the activities directors at these centers was these folks are no longer getting visitors, they aren’t getting the aunts or the grandmas or the grandchildren or people aren’t allowed in the facilities and they aren’t getting the gifts they would usually get,” she said.
Patrick Hilwig, a real estate agent with Five Star Real Estate, a small office in Waldorf, said it was important to show seniors that the community cares, and said that the community engagement showed the outreach of Southern Maryland Association of Realtors Cares.
“It’s nice to know that we can be there to help them and put a smile on their face,” Hilwig said.
Southern Maryland Association of Realtors Cares Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by the association in 2020.
The group also collected some 1,200 pounds of nonperishable food items for local food banks and other organizations around Southern Maryland.
The next event for the group is a casino night fundraiser to benefit Southern Maryland Association of Realtors Cares in March 2022.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews