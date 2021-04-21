In a quiet nook of Friendship Farm Park down in the fields of Nanjemoy, a group of music historians and banjo enthusiasts gathered to talk about the stringed instrument, which was documented in its early days by an English settler within the same rural region of Charles County.
The Southern Maryland Banjo Project, a program of the Charles County Arts Alliance, aims to tell the truth about the banjo, and its history among Africans who were enslaved in the Chesapeake region, specifically in Nanjemoy. It's a history that has been whitened over the past two centuries throughout the instrument's conception, its use in minstrel shows and its turn to Appalachian music.
One of the earliest documented sightings of the stringed instrument, defined by its twangy sound and thin membrane, was recorded in Nanjemoy by an English settler who wrote crassly about attending a function hosted by enslaved people on their day off, where they danced and played the instrument.
While the banjo itself was not carried over to the Americas on slave ships in the early colonial period, the concept of it was brought from West African traditional plucked lute instruments, first to the Caribbean in the 17th century, Kristina Gaddy, a writer who has a forthcoming book about the banjo's history in the Americas, said on Saturday.
From there, the gourd-bodied instrument appeared next in the Chesapeake region, where tobacco was king and plantation owners relied on West African slaves to harvest the labor-intensive cash crop.
Early accounts of the banjo were, for the most part, "written and recorded by white people who didn't understand it," Gaddy said.
Those colonists were "a mix of people who are fascinated and dismissive of it," Pete Ross, a Baltimore-based banjo maker and historian, said.
From runaway slave advertisements in newspapers to artifacts found in the region, historians and others can interpret that there was "an incredible density of banjo playing in the Chesapeake," Ross said. A fiddle similar to the gourd-bodied composition of the early banjo was also located in an outbuilding of a large estate in St. Mary's County, and is now on view at the National Museum of American History.
The banjo's creation by enslaved people in the Americas was often seen as evidence of how "uncivilized" they were, Ross said, and banjos were often destroyed throughout history by white colonists.
But one cultural event shifted the banjo into popular culture, and caused the instrument to become mass produced and adopted by white people in the 19th century: blackface minstrelsy.
Joel Sweeney, an early blackface performer from Appomattox, Va., learned to play the instrument in the early 19th century, and the banjo began to become a mainstay in the minstrel shows in order to imitate Black culture, David Wooldridge, a museum technician at the Appomattox Court House National Park in Virginia, said on Saturday.
During the industrialization period of the 1800s, there was an "immediate need for nostalgia," causing those in urban areas to appreciate the old-style sound of the banjo, Wooldridge said.
Blackface minstrel shows were "the best and worst thing to happen to the banjo," Byron Thomas, a Charles County resident who started studying and playing the banjo in 2016, said. The racist imagery of those shows, which were wildly popular for decades, spurred the mass production of the banjo.
"If we didn't have minstrelsy, we wouldn't have the banjo," Thomas said.
But "very quickly," Wooldridge said, the story of the banjo's African roots began to be changed.
The blackface-wearing white banjo performers came to be known as creators of the instrument, in particular, Sweeney. Wooldridge said that at his place of work in Appomattox, a highway marker was erected in 1972 calling Sweeney "the creator of the banjo," and that marker stayed up for nearly 20 years.
The banjo came to be associated with Appalachia when music recording became big, and the "Beverly Hillbillies" came to television, Thomas said.
"Even though you have plenty of African Americans playing the banjo," Thomas said, they were not shown in popular culture.
"It becomes, not a stereotypical Black instrument, but a stereotypical white instrument," Chuck Perryman, a Washington, D.C.-area composer and teacher, said.
Wooldridge recalled telling a group of visitors to the park years ago that the banjo had African roots, and one visitor "threw his hands up and walked away" at the statement.
"We know this, there's plenty of documentary evidence," that the banjo evolved from West African tradition, he said.
"It's a unique problem of U.S. history," Gaddy said. "When you talk about the banjo, you have to recognize the impact that African American people had on us."