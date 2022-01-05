Redistricting will be the primary issue when the Maryland General Assembly begins its 443rd session next Wednesday, Jan. 12.
“Redistricting will be the No. 1 issue that will suck the energy out of the room for the first few weeks,” of the 90-day session, Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said.
The assembly will have 45 days from when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) formally presents his plan for state voting districts.
Charles County could see some of the biggest impacts if the governor’s plan would be approved, which would cut Charles into as many as five different districts.
While Ellis stated he did not agree with Hogan’s plan, he conceded that extra representation to account for the increase in population in the county is needed.
“There are a lot of districts that could potentially be impacted, but in terms of Charles County, it’s a priority,” Del. Edith Patterson said.
Patterson also pledged to a map that would keep Charles County whole in terms of representation.
During December’s special session of state legislators, the assembly overrode the governor’s veto on federal redistricting maps.
The assembly will also be an opportunity for lawmakers to present their own legislation for consideration.
Ellis said in an interview with Southern Maryland News that a major push for him will be improving higher education in the county by transitioning the College of Southern Maryland’s Charles campuses to their own entity, Charles County Community College. Community colleges in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert combined decades ago to create the College of Southern Maryland in an effort to share resources.
Another bill aims to bring a University System of Maryland higher education center back to Charles County, the senator said.
Patterson stated that she planned to sponsor two health care bills dealing with sickle-cell anemia as well as a bill to recognize students from military families.
Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert and Prince George’s) agreed that redistricting would be a top issue during the upcoming legislative session.
“Legislative redistricting will be a priority. I anticipate we will work on it early in the session,” the freshman legislator said.
Redistricting could bring changes to District 27B, where she resides.
One proposed change would remove the Huntingtown segment but would gain North Beach and Chesapeake Beach and also gain more of Brandywine.
There could also be discussion of additional COVID-19 relief in light of new variants that are rampant around the country. Components could include housing relief and extension of unemployment benefits in Maryland.
Jones is on the house judiciary committee and plans to cosponsor a bill with Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) for changing current regulations for the supervision of sex offenders after they are released from prison.
A bill to implement alternatives to incarceration of some juvenile offenders charged with certain misdemeanors is also in the works.
The judiciary committee may also be looking at some aspects of legalizing “recreational cannabis,” including possibly putting the issue to voters as a referendum on the 2022 ballot. Other committees may also consider this issue.
Del. Jerry Clark (R-Calvert and St. Mary’s) hopes to advance two bills that “didn’t quite make it” in 2021.
One bill would enable Sunday hunting in Calvert County, which is already allowed in Charles, St. Mary’s and some other counties.
Another bill, a marine contractor bill, would allow municipalities (counties and towns) to do marine contractor work around the water. Currently only the state government agencies are allowed to do this. Private entities and counties/towns cannot. This bill would only enable counties and towns to do so.
“The state can do certain things without using a licensed marine contractor. Counties and towns don’t have the same ability,” Clark said. The bill would put municipalities on a level playing field with the state, he said.
During a forum at St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Dec. 1, Bailey said he wanted to try to ban tobacco and vaping on school grounds. He noted that the legislature did away with a prohibition for students having tobacco at school a few years ago.
Bailey said he met with some people from the NAACP of Calvert County and referred to a “1,000% increase” in kids vaping in schools over a two-year period in Calvert.
“This is a pandemic for us,” Bailey said. “When we’re talking about vaping, this is very detrimental to their health.”
The state senator said he is trying to get the punishment right. Along with providing education, this could involve community service work for second and subsequent offenses, he said.
Del. Brian M. Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) and Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) did not respond to calls before press time this week.
Staff writers Caleb M. Soptelean and Marty Madden Contributed to this report.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews