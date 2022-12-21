Julie Oberg

Calvert County Department of Economic Development Director Julie Oberg

As the sun begins to set on the outgoing state administration, Southern Maryland and many of Maryland’s other rural communities will be catching a few rays in the form of money for economic development projects.

Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that 114 economic development projects in Maryland’s rural counties will be funded through the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund.


