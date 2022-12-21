As the sun begins to set on the outgoing state administration, Southern Maryland and many of Maryland’s other rural communities will be catching a few rays in the form of money for economic development projects.
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that 114 economic development projects in Maryland’s rural counties will be funded through the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund.
Two of the biggest winners in the clamor for cash are Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.
According to the governor’s office, Calvert has been allocated $2 million for a much-desired facility that could bring life back to a landmark location.
“Calvert County Department of Economic Development received a $2 million grant to develop an open-air pavilion in the heart of the Prince Frederick Town Center,” Julie Oberg, economic development director, told Southern Maryland News. “We are excited about this project, which will revitalize the vacant armory location and serve as a centrally-located focal point for a walkable community in the Prince Frederick Town Center and complement any future development at Armory Square.”
The pavilion will support a farmers market, create opportunities to stimulate business activity, support arts and entertainment and provide other opportunities for the community.
“We plan to include a commercial kitchen, bathrooms and a grassy area around the pavilion for community events,” Oberg added.
An allocation of $380,000 was awarded to St. Mary’s County Regional Airport to enhance the public gathering space, according to the governor’s office.
Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary’s economic development director, told Southern Maryland News the county plans to use the grant funds “for improvements outside the airport terminal building. A landscape architect will design the improvements, which would include benches, tables, pergola and trees or shrubs. The improvements would follow up on indoor improvements at the terminal, which include adding Bird Dog Bistro in September.”
Businesses get funds, too
Local businesses throughout Southern Maryland were also eligible for grant funding and 15 of them fared well.
Eleven Charles County businesses will get a collective total of $495,804 from the Rural Maryland EDF. The businesses are ABC Fitness Connection LLC, AriCole Events, BioTrendz Laboratory and Screening Services LLC, Housing Options and Planning Enterprises Inc., Legacy Taxes LLC, Mobility City of Southern Maryland, Pure Play Every Day Inc., Selbry’s Food Service and Event Planning LLC, The Suites at Beauty Wall Street LLC, upward Thrive Academy Incorporated and Wee Bean Roasting Company.
Three St. Mary’s County businesses — Escape Rooms Southern Maryland LLC, Linda’s Cafe LLC and Old Lines Cycles — will receive grants. The collective total of the awards is $164,000.
One Calvert County business — The Revitalizing Skin Studio, which opened in Lusby back in September — was awarded a $30,000 grant.
Hogan stated in a press release that during his successful 2014 campaign that he promised “if I was elected, the war on Rural Maryland would be over and that communities that had been ignored and neglected would no longer be forgotten. We have made good on that promise, delivering unprecedented investments to our rural communities.”
“We were very pleased to receive more than 100 applications for funding, with a wide depth and breadth of projects to review,” stated Mike Gill, the state’s commerce secretary. “From these that will help attract new visitors to these areas, to others that will benefit the community and businesses with greater connectivity or upgrading necessary infrastructure, we look forward to these funds being a real boost to our rural counties.”
Staff writer Caleb Soptelean contributed to this report. Twitter: @MartySoMdNews
Staff writer Caleb Soptelean contributed to this report.