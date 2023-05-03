A bird's eye view

Mechanicsville resident Josh Gleason of Sky High Aerials captured this image on the day the new span of the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, in foreground, opened to traffic. Demolition of the old span next to it will start immediately, according to state officials.

 Photo by Josh Gleason

Members of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland met April 27 in Hughesville and while the session was less than an hour the topic of the region’s longtime transportation priority project got considerable attention.

William Pines of the Maryland Transportation Authority updated the council on the ongoing demolition of the old Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge. Pines noted the demolition/decommissioning of the 82-year-old span over the Potomac River got into full swing back in late October, a few days after the new bridge was officially opened on Oct. 12, 2022.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews