Mechanicsville resident Josh Gleason of Sky High Aerials captured this image on the day the new span of the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, in foreground, opened to traffic. Demolition of the old span next to it will start immediately, according to state officials.
Members of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland met April 27 in Hughesville and while the session was less than an hour the topic of the region’s longtime transportation priority project got considerable attention.
William Pines of the Maryland Transportation Authority updated the council on the ongoing demolition of the old Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge. Pines noted the demolition/decommissioning of the 82-year-old span over the Potomac River got into full swing back in late October, a few days after the new bridge was officially opened on Oct. 12, 2022.
Pines stated the entire bridge will be demolished and the removal of components is envisioned to be completed in late 2024.
In answer to a question posed by George Clark, the council’s transportation director, Pines detailed the plan for over 9,500 tons of concrete from the old bridge.
According to a state transportation summary, “Concrete from the bridge will be loaded onto a barge and transported to an artificial reef site, which provides habitat and shelter for fish and invertebrates, creating sanctuaries for diverse marine life.”
The authority is working with other agencies to create a “newly seeded oyster bed on the 148-acre natural Lower Cedar Point Bar, advancing Maryland’s clean water goals.” Lower Cedar Point is located just south of the Route 301 bridge in Newburg.
State transportation officials are working with the Potomac River Fisheries Commission “to plant nearly 12 million live oysters over the bar.”
The council meeting was held the same week as an open house in Newburg for anyone interested in learning about and discussing the new span’s bicycle lane sharing features, said Pines. He explained both bicyclists and motorists who frequently travel over the bridge, which connects Charles County and King George County, Va., are interested in the plans to decide when the bicycling options will be open.
Pines stated that, as expected, motor vehicle drivers voiced a desire to have the hours for bike travel minimized. He added that the comment period on lane-sharing options on the new bridge ends May 10 at 5 p.m. The informational open house materials and comment form are available at nicemiddletonbridge.com.
The new bridge has two, 12-foot-wide lanes and a 2-foot shoulder in each direction, whereas the old span had a single 11-foot-wide lane in each direction. The new bridge will accommodate bicyclists in the right lane in both the northbound and southbound directions.
As the plan stands, bicycles will be permitted to use the entirety of the lane. Vehicular traffic is permitted to use both lanes. Before entering the bridge, bicyclists will push a button to activate the flashing warning beacons. Once activated, the flashing beacons will operate for 10 to 15 minutes to alert drivers of the presence of a bicyclist on the bridge.
Following the comment period, the Transportation Authority will review and consider public input prior to finalizing and implementing the bicycle lane sharing features.