The region’s boards of county commissioners came together Wednesday afternoon to discuss matters of regional importance between the three counties.
Charles County hosted the event, held virtually, to discuss a wide range of topics that affect the Southern Maryland.
“Charles County prides itself on being a partner in Southern Maryland,” Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in his opening remarks.
Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said in his opening remarks that the region did well in weathering the storm brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last few years have been quite a challenge that we didn’t foresee when we came to office but we’ve handled it well,” Hance said.
One of the main topics for discussion was how each county was progressing on assembling its own police accountability board.
John Norris, Calvert County attorney, said that county plans to take action on Feb. 15 to establish the requirements of its police accountability board and begin looking for applicants. The county took a draft proposal of board to a public hearing on Jan. 25.
According to documents posted on the Calvert County website, the draft resolution includes a nine-member board with terms of three years.
Calvert listed in its membership that no less than two members should come from each commissioner district, and two members should be sworn law enforcement officers that retired in good standing at least five years prior to appointment to the board.
Wesley Adams, Charles County attorney, informed members that Charles was in the process of searching for members of its own nine-member board after approving guidelines in December.
Charles commissioners established that the chairperson of its police accountability board must have extensive knowledge of police practices and professional experience interacting with the criminal justice system.
David Weiskopf, St. Mary’s County attorney, said the draft of a five-member accountability board was in the process of being prepared for the public to have their say on regulations on March 1.
All counties in Maryland must have a police accountability board in place by July 1 after passage of the Maryland Police Accountability Act last General Assembly session.
Commissioners were also briefed on legislation moving through the assembly this year that could affect all three counties, including Senate Bill 413.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Charles E. Sydnor III (D-Baltimore County), would give Marylanders a broader category of voting rights, according to John Houser, assistant county attorney for St. Mary’s County.
House said the bill may not proceed past a public hearing on Feb. 23 due to a lack of additional sponsors or a House companion bill.
“We’re doubtful that the legislation makes it anywhere past this hearing on the 23rd,” Houser said.
Danielle Mitchell, assistant county attorney for Charles County agreed.
“It doesn’t seem like there’s a strong likelihood of success (for SB 413), but never say never," Mitchell said.
Commissioners briefly discussed Senate Bill 136, which seeks to remove the Charles County campus of the College of Southern Maryland from the broader system.
All three boards expressed their disapproval of the bill, with all three sending letters in opposition of the bill to Annapolis.