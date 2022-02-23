Southern Maryland’s education leaders had an opportunity to voice their accomplishments and concerns to state lawmakers during a Feb. 18 meeting of the Southern Maryland legislative delegation.
Members from all three counties were available to hear updates from Charles public schools’ Superintendent Maria Navarro, St. Mary’s Superintendent Scott Smith, and Calvert Superintendent Daniel Curry.
“We are simply ecstatic to have the three outstanding superintendents from Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert,” new delegation chairperson Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) said.
Since 2018, Calvert County has promoted the Calvert Basics campaign, which aims to improve early childhood development, according to Curry.
The program provides basics and resources to help parents manage stress, help children learn county skills, exploration through movement and play as well as other tools. He said the program was important due to the fact that 80% of brain development starts from birth to age 3.
“We take them at age 5 and we know so much happens before age 5, so why don’t we get in there and mess with that and try to shape what happens from birth to 3,” Curry said.
Curry also thanked Calvert County commissioners for their assistance in helping the school system provide increased wages for bus drivers in line with a deal signed between drivers and the school system on Oc. 29. That came about after drivers caused massive disruptions to school transportation last fall in the name of better benefits.
Curry said one of the biggest hurdles going forward would be supporting the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, specifically raising teacher pay. The long-term education reform plan was passed by state legislators last year.
The Calvert school board plans to ask for $9 million more in funding from the county for this year’s budget, but Curry cautioned that they would need “several million” more to meet teacher salaries.
Blueprint concerns were also on Navarro’s mind, specifically when it comes to prekindergarten capacity in line with new regulations.
Schools systems will be required to have 30% of full-day prekindergarten programs for Tier I students offered by private community providers.
Navarro said there was a lack of capacity for non-public school programs, but pledged to work with the early childhood community to expand capacity.
During her remarks Navarro championed a program through Equal Opportunity Schools to help students from underrepresented groups succeed in Advanced Placement courses.
“We jumped in as an entire district and said this is something that needs to happen at all of our high schools,” Navarro said.
Charles public schools also partnered with the College of Southern Maryland for a dual-enrollment program. Currently being piloted at four high schools (Henry E. Lackey, St. Charles, Thomas Stone and Westlake), the district plans to expand the program to all students.
Smith said that 1,059 students were enrolled in the St. Mary’s public school system’s dual enrollment program, and another 1,002 were involved in the system’s career and technical education programs.
He also said that a major issue facing his school system and Southern Maryland as a whole was the lack of available teachers.
“We, Dr. Curry and Dr. Navarro, have more provisional staff in front of children than we’ve ever had because there is an absolute teacher shortage,” Smith said.
The St. Mary’s system is working with College of Southern Maryland and University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland to provide an expanded pathway to teacher certification for students in the region.
Smith also implored on the behalf of all three school systems for a Kennedy Krieger Institute center in Southern Maryland. The center provides care for children with pediatric and developmental disabilities with most of their centers are in the Baltimore area.
Nancy Grasmick, director for the center for innovation and leadership in special education at the Kennedy Krieger Institute and a former state schools’ superintendent, said there is “deep interest” in bringing a center to Southern Maryland.
