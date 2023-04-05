While it persists, the coronavirus pandemic, slightly over three years since it threw the planet into chaos, has waned locally.
However, seemingly no one in the health field is ready to let their guard down.
According to the latest information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all three Southern Maryland counties — Calvert, St. Mary’s and Charles — have community levels in the low range.
Some of the low figures, however, might be attributable to the prevalence of home test kits, which can cost between $10 to $25 each and are also available for free from the federal government in limited quantities.
“We know case numbers of COVID-19 new infections are likely a significant undercount of actual cases due to many people using home test kits,” Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer, told Southern Maryland News. “Some people are reporting their home test kit results or get them confirmed through PCR [polymerase chain reaction] testing. As we evaluated the impact of COVID-19 on our community, we look beyond just new case numbers to other data, such as hospital data, mortality data, wastewater surveillance and data from congregate living environments like nursing homes.”
Calvert County Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky added that the use of home test kits has also resulted in “a significant underreporting” of COVID-19 cases in that jurisdiction, although he added, “I don’t want to discourage people from using them.”
Polsky estimated about 10% of those county residents who contract the virus and should be hospitalized are not because of the home testing.
According to the Maryland Health Department, the state’s “positivity rate reflects the seven day rolling average of each day’s positivity percentage. The daily positivity percentage is calculated using the total number of tests electronically reported to MDH and the number of positive tests electronically reported to MDH.”
As of late Wednesday morning, Maryland has had 16,375 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 during the three-year period. Currently, there are just under 200 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.
In late December, Southern Maryland’s COVID-19 death toll was around 787. During the first quarter of 2023, a little less than 50 additional deaths attributed to the coronavirus have been confirmed in the region, according to state statistics.
Southern Maryland’s COVID-19 deaths have been proportioned according to population, with Charles having slightly more than 400, St. Mary’s around 250 and Calvert just over 170.
“Certain populations are at higher risk of complications and death from COVID-19, including older adults, those with weakened immune systems and those with underlying health conditions — including heart disease and diabetes,” Brewster stated. She added that the “new Omicron variants account for most current cases.”
Polsky described the patients who have most recently died of COVID-19 as “almost always 70 or older with underlying conditions.”
The COVID-19 death toll in Calvert, to date, has been relatively low because, “the vulnerable have gotten vaccinations,” the health officer said.
Charles County Health Department spokeswoman Linda Warren noted health officials in that jurisdiction continue to track the latest COVID-19 related data. In the last week, two people in Charles County have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and almost 60 new cases have been recorded during that time period.
While they still have COVID-19 testing sites set up on specific days at their White Plains headquarters, the Waldorf Jaycees building and the Village Green Pavilion in Indian Head, plus the availability of bivalent booster shots at all upcoming vaccination clinics, state data shows Charles County is still shy of the state’s vaccination rate with just over 74% of the population vaccinated while statewide the number is nearly 80%.
Brewster said St. Mary’s health department, along with several pharmacies and health care providers, are offering “the new bivalent formulation of the Pfizer-bioTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use as a booster does in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”
In Calvert County, CDC information shows just over 10 pharmacies and five primary or urgent care sites have COVID-19 vaccines and boosters available by appointment.
Masks can still help
While most masking mandates have long-since been lifted, local health officials still feel in certain venues its a prudent precaution to wear a mask.
“Well-fitting, more effective masks such as KN95s and N95s are a key way to protect yourself against COVID-19 infection,” said Brewster. “We do recommend the consistent and correct wearing of these masks in higher-risk settings, such as crowded indoor spaces, for persons who may be at higher risk for severe illness. This includes seniors and those who have chronic illnesses, have immune suppression or have not yet had COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster dose.”
Polsky said for anyone who feels they are at “higher risk” for getting COVID-19, masking in indoor places is still “a good idea.”
With spring break underway, Brewster said in the past three years health officials have seen an increase of the virus in the weeks following “high-travel time or when people typically gather. We expect there may be some additional COVID-19 spreading in the weeks following spring break season. A key way to prevent severe illness with COVID-19 is to keep up to date with vaccinations, including the recommended booster doses.”
Polsky echoed those sentiments, urging everyone to “take reasonable precautions.”
For the latest on COVID-19 information in Maryland, go to coronavirus.maryland.gov.
