With an eviction moratorium due to sunset, Rep. Steny Hoyer expressed frustration with the overall progress of distributing federal funds to tenants and landlords to stave off a scenario of low-income residents — negatively impacted by COVID-19 — literally being tossed out into the street.
The house majority leader hosted a virtual roundtable discussion last week to get an update from program facilitators throughout the Fifth District on efforts to get the word out and money into the hands of the affected parties.
Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) indicated he was pleased that the Biden administration has extended the moratorium on evictions, but was also concerned that the kick-the-can-down-the-road approach couldn’t continue.
“We put all this money on the table and so little of it has been spent,” said Hoyer, who noted nearly $47 billion was provided to state and local governments to assist renters and landlords. The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Maryland received $401 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and and additional $352 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We have been been putting out a significant amount of funding,” Stuart Campbell of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development said. “We’ve done a ton of marketing. We’ve done everything to reach out to landlords.”
Campbell indicated that the component that has slowed the distribution has been the reluctance of tenants to participate, which is the only way to get landlords involved.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program distributions for the three Southern Maryland counties are $5.8 million for Charles, $4.5 million for St. Mary’s and $1.8 million for Calvert. The south portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel are also part of the congressional district.
Aspasia Xypolia, director of Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development, said some tenants are concerned about the personal information they have to divulge to participate in the government program and the possibility it could be used to their detriment.
“This program needs a massive campaign to explain this is a win-win,” said Xypolia, adding that the new moratorium deadline set for October is going to need to be extended.
Hoyer said the eviction moratorium was going to end so it is critical “to get a stream of this money flowing.”
As for the strict accountability requirements and considerable paperwork, Hoyer stated, “When you have a program like this, you’re going to have fraud.”
Dina Barclay, Charles County’s director of community services, said fund distribution in that jurisdiction has been aided by the establishment of public/private partnerships, including help from the region’s Legal Aid Bureau.
“We’ve got the faith community involved,” Barclay said of the process of finding renters in need. “We’re not seeing a lot of resistance from landlords, quite a bit of cooperation. I’m pretty happy with our performance at this time.”
Jackie Culver of Calvert’s community resources department said she has been working with property owners and utility companies as well as with the Tri-County Community Action Committee and Southern Maryland Lifestyles. Culver admitted the application process for renters “is overwhelming.”
When asked by Hoyer what could be done to simplify the process, Culver replied, “The more simple and straightforward as it could be” would be an improvement. She noted that some applicants are unsure about the requirement of the application term, “COVID-impacted.” Some applicants believe that if they didn’t get the coronavirus they aren’t COVID-impacted.
Dennis Nicholson of St. Mary’s County Housing Authority said local judges have been very receptive to avoiding court hearings dealing with looming evictions. “If we have the money, we can pay that day,” said Nicholson of the county’s effort to avoid renters being ordered to vacate a residence.
“I don’t know why landlords really don’t hop on this bandwagon,” Hoyer said.
In a press release Hoyer’s office issued after the roundtable, the congressman stated, “I am relieved that the Biden administration has extended the eviction moratorium through Oct. 3. I will keep pressing organizations at every level to ensure this funding can swiftly reach the households that need it the most.”
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews