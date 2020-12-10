Rental assistance will soon be available for St. Mary’s County residents facing eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that Maryland’s 24 local jurisdictions may apply for $16 million in Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership grants, which will help support local rental assistance programs across the state. Through the eviction prevention program, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is awarding federal Community Development Block Grant funding across local jurisdictions to prevent evictions during the pandemic.
The county’s department of aging and human services, Social Services, the St. Mary’s Housing Authority and the Three Oaks Center assessed the local resources for renters negatively impacted by COVID-19 and prepared a grant application, which was approved by the commissioners and submitted to the state.
Lori Jennings-Harris, director of the county’s department of aging and human services, reminded commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday that when they first presented the application in September, the amount was for $500,000, but “the suggestion was made to make the request for a higher amount, which we did,” she said. “We asked for $1 million and were awarded $700,000.”
The director mentioned the first installment is $75,000 and the remaining balance will come in after the new year.
“Do we know if that will be enough?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said, “We don’t know if it’s going to be enough because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” before asking who would be in charge of regulating the funds.
Jennings replied Lanny Lancaster, director of the Three Oaks Center, would be in charge. Lancaster told commissioners via Webex the $700,000 “in this fund would be to address evictions,” and claimed they have plans in place “to have monitors in the courts in the beginning of January. … We’d have housing folks in the court, they will be DDS representatives, and from there they will be directed to our office for payouts.”
Hewitt asked if a resident would have to be so far along in the process, in court about to get evicted, to benefit from the grant, with Lancaster confirming that is the case with this fund.
“We have [other] dollars, emergency solution dollars, and we have homeless solution dollars from the state … We have a variety of funds with different rules,” he said, adding, “We’re working with folks right now.”
Morgan asked if it was true 139 households would be participating in the grant. Lancaster said that was the original number they got from the court so it is the number they are currently working with.
Commissioners approved CDBG COVID-19 rental assistance grant on behalf of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and to set up the new project and execute the sub-recipient agreement with Three Oaks Center.
