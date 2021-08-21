It was a decision that didn't go over well with some in the crowd, but the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals voted to continue a request for a conditional use permit for a gravel mine to Sept. 16.
The 4-0 took place during the board's brief Aug. 19 meeting, in which Vice Chair Wayne Miedzinski notified Chris Longmore, the attorney representing the applicants, Edward and Kathleen Sloan, that they could request a continuance based on the fact that Chair Daniel Ichniowski was absent. During and after the meeting, Miedzinski said that Ichniowski recently had knee surgery and suffered a setback following it.
Ichniowski's absence left only four board members — due to one board vacancy — which could result in a 2-2 tie, which would mean the conditional use permit request would be denied. [John Brown's term expired June 30.]
Longmore requested the continuance to Sept. 16, which the board approved, much to the consternation of several in the audience.
Some spoke out and objected to having to come back to voice their opinions on the matter and wanted to do it on Aug. 19. The permit requested had already been continued once before on July 8 when that meeting was canceled due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
However, Harry Knight, deputy director of the county's land use and growth management department, told those in the audience that the public hearing hadn't been opened or held yet.
Board member Guy Bradley asked if the board could listen to about 20 people who showed up for the meeting and record their comments in the minutes.
Board attorney Steve Scott said no. "The rules of the board are very specific," he said.
The staff report already includes 22 letters about the request. One from the Grandview Haven Homeowners Association said that mine would result in traffic congestion on Morganza Turner Road, which has extremely narrow shoulders that prohibit passing. Some other concerns include: noise, property devaluation and Amish using the road on bicycle and horse and buggy.
The Sloans have requested permission to put a gravel pit on 18.8 acres of their 150.7 acres at 26901 Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville. The property is located east of St. Clements Creek between routes 5 and 235 and is zoned Rural Preservation District.
According to the staff report, the mine would be accessed by an existing 20-foot-wide gravel road that extends to Morganza Turner Road. There are currently three users/lots/farmsteads of the gravel road, which is private right-of-way.
The applicants estimate that the mine would generate an average of 125 average daily truck trips, including 20 truck trips during peak hours.
The application was filed Jan. 12, along with a fee of $800.
On Aug. 20, county attorney David Weiskopf noted that St. Mary's County is unique in that it considers these kinds of requests "conditional use," whereas most localities call them "special exceptions." These go directly to the board of appeals.
He noted that, according to chapter 25 of the county zoning ordinance, a conditional use cannot be "detrimental to or endanger the public health, safety, convenience, morals, order or general welfare."
Weiskopf also noted that the board of appeals denied a conditional use permit request by Howlin Concrete in 2015 to put a gravel mine off Coffee Hill Road at Wicomico Shores. The 11-acre mine was estimated to generate 500 daily truck trips, including 50 during peak hours.
Weiskopf said that request was denied because access would also be on Aviation Yacht Club Road through a residential subdivision.
"The commissioners accept applications year round," Knight said in an email. "They normally make selections twice a year."