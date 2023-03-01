Times are tough, and the region’s customer-owned electric cooperative is appealing to Maryland’s regulatory agency to allow it to raise its electric distribution rates by $15.75 million.
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s request for a hike will be decided by the Public Service Commission. The PSC has until the end of June to make a decision.
The request is sparking controversy among some SMECO customers because of the austere fiscal times in post-pandemic America and because the co-op was allowed a significant increase that took effect just last year.
The PSC held an in-person public comment hearing — at the request of SMECO officials —Tuesday night at the co-op’s Hughesville headquarters. Public utility law Judge Christine L. Burke presided over the session.
“I’ll be the first to admit that no one wants to have their electricity rates increased,” Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO, told the modest crowd that showed up for Tuesday’s hearing, according to her prepared remarks provided to Southern Maryland News. Six people addressed the judge during the hearing.
In their request filed in early December, SMECO officials declared, “This proposed increase would result in an approximate 8% overall increase for the average customer-member.”
That same month, Andrew Johnston, the PSC’s executive secretary affirmed, “the proposed rates filed by SMECO on Dec. 1, 2022, should be suspended for a period of not more than 150 days from Jan. 1, 2023. The suspension period is necessary to provide the commission with an opportunity to determine the justness and reasonableness of the proposals.”
“Our goal each and every day is to provide safe, reliable, and reasonably priced electric service to our members,” Cox said at the meeting, according to her prepared remarks. “Like all businesses, fiscal challenges abound even with an electric utility like SMECO. We trim costs where we can. However, it has been five years since SMECO last filed for an adjustment to its base distribution rates and that adjustment resulted in a rate decrease. Since the rates arising out of that case went into effect, SMECO has made considerable investments in its distribution system in order to provide customer-members with safe, reliable, and affordable service.”
Cox affirmed the co-op “has effectively been able to control its costs in order to avoid filing more frequent rate cases. But given the significant capital investments in [smart meters] as well as other assets, SMECO has had to request an adjustment to its distribution rates in order to continue to provide the service its customer-members expect, while also meeting its financial obligations to its lenders.”
SMECO customers were ready to protest the proposed rate hike earlier this week when they began submitting comments to the PSC.
“Please do not raise my electric bill again,” wrote Deborah Krahling, a Charles County resident. “My last two bills were $470 and $530. I heat with wood when I am home and turn the temperature down to 60 when I am gone. Charles County is raising its land taxes $25 and adding another $1,000 per year to my bill. Food has gone up. I buy no new clothes, go on no vacations, am working in my retirement years.”
“As a teacher for St. Mary’s County Public Schools, there is no way our salaries support a rise in the already high cost of electricity,” said Renee McBride. “For one month I was charged $570. The cost is absolutely absurd for one month’s electricity in a home that sits empty for anywhere between 12 to 14 hours. The thought of raising anything during these economic times suggests that SMECO hasn’t a clue about the challenges of the American people.”
“As a SMECO member, there is no reason for this increase,” declared Joyce Sims. “It’s much more than SMECO needs and has not been explained in detail to us. We are seeing store closures on a regular basis now.”
The comments continued.
“Raising the rates to buy a better credit rating is not a valid or guaranteed result of raising funds at the expense of each metered account,” Great Mills business owner Nickolas Cromwell opined. “Use bonds to raise funds and SMECO will not need to try to achieve a better credit rating. And those struggling to pay their bills now will not have to bear the burden of this misinformed and misdirected effort.”
“The recent increase has already affected my business and this additional one will affect my business even more,” stated R. Cheryl Rogers of Mechanicsville. “I think they should look into having a financial advisor who can recommend additional resources instead of constantly targeting customers.”
“We feel an increase at this point in time will just devastate everyone’s already fragile budget during these hard times,” wrote Barbara and Michael Magrogan of Leonardtown.
SMECO officials declared the impact per bill per residential customer using 1,200 kilowatt hours will be around $7 a month if the rate increase is approved.
To submit a comment to the commission go to psc.state.md.us
