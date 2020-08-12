During the early afternoon of Aug. 5 — a day after Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the region — Carolyn Lowe sat in her SUV in the driveway of her home with her 5- and 7-year-old daughters with the engine running and air conditioning on to keep cool.
The home that they share with Lowe’s fiance, Lawrence Tillman, was impacted by a tree that fell on the roof of their house the morning when a tornado spawned by Isaias touched down.
Although the tree didn’t make any obvious damage to the house, the local electric cooperative turned off power to the home because a tree was on the roof, Lowe said. The electricity was turned back on Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, she said, adding that she was later told that it was turned off because a tree was on a power line near the road.
“I saw a good bit of the tornado,” Lowe said, noting that it touched down in front of the home of Charlie and Marion Mills next door, then went across Route 5 to the property of Gene Mori before it came back across the road to her property.
It all happened in a matter of seconds, she said.
An alert went off at 6:45 a.m. “I looked out the front and back and didn’t see anything,” Lowe said. Then she got a second ping.
“I saw it starting to fall and drop” in front of the house, she said of the tornado. “I grabbed the girls [who were sleeping] and ran to the other end of the house,” noting the girls’ father (Tillman) had just left for work, she said.
Lowe said a new business in Hollywood, Elevated Tree Care, removed the tree from her roof for free on Sunday, Aug. 9, because she and her fiance are “in a really rough spot financially.” Lowe said the couple do not have homeowners insurance. The house is paid for but the owners — her relatives — live out of state.
Lowe said the Mills’ home, which is next door to her to the south, had a tree blocking the front door and several trees down in the front yard. Someone else’s sport utility vehicle was in a ditch next to Route 5, she said.
Dee Meyerhoff, the Mills’ daughter, came to help her parents the morning of Aug. 4. About 30 or 40 people showed up to help, she said, noting that a crew worked from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Twenty trees were down with one on the roof,” she said. Water was coming into the home’s living and family rooms. A backhoe was used to lift the tree off the roof and four holes were patched temporarily with blue tarp.
Marion Mills said she got up to use the restroom shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 4 and went back to bed. She got up again when she heard glass breaking and wind blowing. A piece of glass on her back porch had shattered. Mills said a camper rolled several times in the yard of Evelyn Bean, the Mills’ next-door neighbor to the south.
“We’re just so thankful to have such good friends ... and that nobody was hurt,” Marion said.
Meyerhoff said that several people they didn’t even know stopped to help, including one man named Justin in his 30s who brought two large containers of coffee from Dunkin Donuts after he passed by her parents’ house. Justin helped clean up, too, Meyerhoff said.
The Mills’ electricity was turned on at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
Mori, 87, said he couldn’t find his mailbox the day after the tornado. He bought a new mailbox and was installing it on Aug. 5.
“A 3-foot-wide tree fell and wiped out my shed,” said Mori, a Hillside native who has lived in St. Mary’s County for four years. “I didn’t even hear it,” he said of the tornado, noting that he didn’t have his hearing aids in and suffered from hearing loss due to serving one year and a month in the Korean War as a bomb handler.
A state trooper came and banged on Mori’s door with his night stick to check on him on Aug. 4, Mori said. The trooper notified Mori of the trees down in his yard.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews