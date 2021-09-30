Conversation about a potential change to the 2016 Charles comprehensive plan that would give back certain lands to the Maryland Airport was met with strong comments on both sides during a public hearing last week.
The proposed amendment would return certain lands around the private airport in Indian Head that were annexed for Wildlife Conservation District to employment and industrial use.
Over 50 speakers turned out for the virtual public hearing, with calls about split between supporters and detractors of the proposed amendment.
“If this amendment is approved, the subsequent rezoning from wildlife conservation district to industrial would create irreversible damage to one of the most important tributaries to the Chesapeake,” Anne Stark, a Waldorf resident, said.
Opponents of the plan cited various environmental hazards, stating that development of the airport property could cause sediment to flow into nearby Mattawoman Creek.
Other residents took issue with potential noise from increased air traffic and the possibility of lead particles in the air expelled from the exhaust due to aviation fuel, also known as “avgas,” which contains lead.
However, proponents of the expansion said there were adequate protections to keep the nearby creek and residents safe.
“The county’s history of protecting the Mattawoman is well known,” Pam Frank of Indian Head said.
Vince Hungerford, who also lives in Indian Head, said an upgraded airport could create a departure point for first responders in Indian Head to crisis points across the country.
Dilip Patel, one of the co-owners of Maryland Airport, declined to allow Southern Maryland News to take photos of the airport this week.
However, he agreed to speak on some the issues regarding the usability of some of the land in question, as well as stormwater management at the facility.
About 500 acres were reportedly under consideration, but according to Patel, the usable land is much smaller, around 70 acres at the most.
According to Patel, 365 acres are either already developed by the airport, have forested land that cannot be developed, or are included in the Federal Aviation Administration-mandated safety zone.
Of the remaining land, between 50 to 60 acres includes steep slopes that cannot be built upon.
Patel also said the airport was equipped with a state of the art stormwater pond to catch any runoff from the airport.
Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin, who spoke in support of the amendment during Wednesday’s public hearing, said that there are ways to make environmentally friendly development.
“We need to ask ourselves, is it economy versus environment? How can both go hand in hand?” Paulin said.
The airport would also create a major boost for the economy in western Charles County, Paulin added.
Commissioners voted to keep the record open until Sept. 30 on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) being the lone dissenting vote.
Stewart wanted to keep the record open for 60 days given the large amount of testimony heard in writing and during the Sept. 22 meeting.
Some 60 written comments were received before Wednesday’s hearing, with a majority being against the amendment.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews