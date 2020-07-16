A new shopping center is coming to the Waldorf area in early 2021, complete with popular restaurants, thanks to property corporation Republic Family of Companies located in Washington, D.C.
Waldorf Park, a new retail development in the area, broke ground on Tuesday, June 23, according to the corporation. The center is slated for opening to the public in the first half of 2021, with Mid-Atlantic commercial real estate brokerage firm KLNB retained for retail leasing of the property.
Nicolas Aragon, vice president and director of acquisitions and development at Republic, said the initial planning for the park began in 2014.
“Since then, the development of the project has involved a comprehensive approval process that included the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland State Highway Administration, Charles County, the Maryland judicial system, and the cooperation of several adjoining property owners,” Aragon said.
Tenants that have signed leases at Waldorf Park include Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Jersey Mike’s. KLNB Principals Dimitri Georgelakos and Bob Morris represented Chick-fil-A and Retail Specialist Michael Ginsburg represented Jersey Mike’s.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Waldorf’s second Chick-fil-A to market, its only Starbucks with a drive-through, and its first Jersey Mike’s,” said Stacy Hornstein, senior vice president at Republic. “Charles County has been one of the fastest growing counties in Maryland for several years running and Waldorf Park is strategically placed right in the center of that growth.”
KLNB Principal Phil Ruxton said on Oct. 29, 2019, that the total lot is seven acres but the group plans to develop about four of those.
Ruxton previously said that the group has plenty more space that will be leased within the next year. He said transactions like this only happen when the community’s shopping behavior demands it.
“Ultimately though, Waldorf Park would not have been possible without the commitments of Chick-fil-A and Starbucks, who have been strong advocates for the project,” Ruxton said. “Since the beginning, they have believed that locating to Waldorf Park would provide them with excellent visibility, very high traffic counts and incredible access for their customers.”
Southern Maryland News previously reported that the park will offer easy accessibility and various square footage opportunities for handling annual average daily traffic. The AADT is scheduled to hold a volume of more than 54,200 vehicles.
The park will also contain multiple easy access points and a variety of square footage opportunities. Aside from the three new tenants signed at Waldorf Park, there are several other national tenants in the area including Target, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Safeway, CVS, Walgreens, Carrabba’s, Olive Garden, Wawa and many more. The project is located adjacent to the St. Charles Towne Center mall.
The Chick-fil-A coming to the Waldorf Park aims to prevent overcrowding issues that are seen at the locations in Waldorf and La Plata, thanks to unique construction patterns used to separate foot and regular traffic.
Aragon said last fall that the subtle architectural design features of the site will show a huge overall improvement to help traffic flow. He said the Chick-fil-A in La Plata is difficult to get in and out of, with the building in the center of the site with parking spaces around it.
“This project does something very unique with its design. [The Chick-fil-A at Waldorf Park will be] pushed to the corner of the site so that drive-thru traffic goes in one direction, and pedestrians and parking traffic goes in another direction,” Aragon said in 2019. “There’s very limited conflict at all so it should make things much smoother.”
Aragon said on July 8 that the public is the real winner with the project because of what the park will offer consumers. He said people will now have an array of new or supplemental goods and services, in addition to helping mitigate traffic issues while shopping.
“The development involves widening the eastbound lane of Smallwood Drive by one lane from Crain Highway to Old Washington Road, and this road work will dramatically help to improve congestion,” Aragon said. “For example, our traffic studies indicate that back-ups on this stretch of Smallwood Drive could be reduced by nearly 55%.”
Aragon noted that the Charles County commissioners are committed to increasing the county’s commercial tax base and the development of the Waldorf Park will definitely help them reach those targets.
Waldorf Park plans to focus on convenience retail and aims to benefit from Charles County’s strong retail fundamentals amid a growing retail industry.
“The benefits of convenience retail has been a trend that has been on-going for years: the retail customer of today is seeking convenience and Waldorf Park has been designed to provide customers and tenants with just that,” Aragon said. “In addition, Charles County has one of the highest per-capita sales leakage of any county in Maryland, making it a prime opportunity for tenants.”
Sandy Spring Bank, headquartered in Olney and operating throughout much of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, is providing construction financing for the project.
“We are very proud to be working with Sandy Spring Bank and appreciate their commitment to our project and their 152-year dedication to providing financing to the greater Baltimore-Washington area,” said Hornstein.
Aragon said that a Republic-led team just finished an effort in June with the Charles County Board of Commissioners to pass a zoning text amendment to modernize business park zones in the county. He said additional information on the effort will be released later in July.
“We’re excited to see the community benefit from and enjoy the goods and services that Waldorf Park will provide, along with the improved traffic flow the development will provide,” Aragon said.
