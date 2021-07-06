A man who moved to St. Mary's County in 2008 after serving in Iraq has filed for the District 2 county commissioner seat.
Marcus Drake, 56, lives in Mechanicsville, but said he previously lived in Ridge and California.
The Provo, Utah, native served 13 years of active duty in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He has also been an owner-operator of a semi-truck, making regional and long hauls for 25 years.
Drake is running for the seat currently held by Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), setting up a possible primary election in that race, although Hewitt has not announced his plans for next year's election.
Drake said he is a Republican, although he said he supported H. Ross Perot, an independent and Reform Party presidential candidate in 1992 and 1996. Drake also said he supports former President Donald Trump's economic policies.
Drake said he supports increasing the pay of deputies and emergency medical technicians to make it comparable to Calvert and Charles counties, noting he supports efforts made by Commissioner John O'Connor (R) and Commissioner Eric Colvin (R).
Drake referred to unsuccessful efforts made by Colvin and O'Connor two years ago and this year to bump the pay of first responders.
O'Connor has announced that he is seeking the seat of current Commissioner President Randy Guy (R). No one else on the board has announced their plans yet.
Drake criticized Hewitt, Guy and Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) for voting for "pork" instead of pay raises for first responders. Drake cited "pork" examples that the trio voted for, including hiking trails last year and artificial turf sports fields this year.
Safety, health, welfare, education and infrastructure should be the commissioners' top priorities, he said.
Drake is single, and has one daughter, Morrighan LeFave, 30, who lives in Hollywood with her boys, Landen, 13, and Rowen, 3.
The primary election will be held June 28, 2022, with the general election Nov. 8, 2022.