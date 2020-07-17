Lack of maintenance at a subdivision that was developed in southern Calvert County in the late 1980s and early 1990s has at least one resident upset.
Dennis Burger said he purchased a house on Crazy Horse Trail in 2009 and although the Chesapeake Ranch Estates homeowners association was responsive initially, since 2017 it hasn't been, he said.
Burger's main complaint concerns drainage issues on his tar-and-gravel street, which he says has 15 homes.
During the first eight years he lived in CRE — as the locals call it — maintenance on ditches would be performed using materials that included crushed stone, gravel and top soil followed by grading, Burger said. These were temporary fixes that lasted about a year or two.
Burger said he called the county's public works superintendent in June, who he said talked to homeowners association general manager Maggie Moudry.
"Evidently, they don't have any money to fix the drainage issue," Burger said.
Attempts via email and phone to reach Moudry and the homeowners association president for comment were unsuccessful.
Burger said he pays $501 a year in homeowners association fees, along with $275 that the county collects annually for a special tax district. The funds are to be used for road maintenance, he said.
Calvert Commissioner Steve Weems (R) said the General Assembly passed a law in the mid-1990s that allowed for creation of a special tax district for Chesapeake Ranch Estates. "It gives the ability to assess a fee on each lot owner," he said. "Calvert puts it in escrow and disperses it to the homeowners association for infrastructure and maintenance and construction."
Weems, who is the longest serving commissioner currently on the board, said the lots at CRE were recorded prior to zoning in 1968. They sat dormant until the late 1980s when some 850 homes were built. In the early 1990s, over 4,000 homes were built, he said.
The current four-year special tax district plan, which runs from fiscal years 2020 to 2023, states that CRE has 5,438 recorded lots. According to the plan, 4,800 lots are subject to the special tax district assessment.
A total of $5 million would be raised by the tax over four years, the plan states, or $1.26 million a year.
CRE covers more than 3,000 acres and has nearly 12,000 residents, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. It includes 62 miles of roads, including 13 miles of primary roads, 10 miles of secondary and 38 miles of tertiary. Crazy Horse Trail is listed as a tertiary road.
The current plan includes road maintenance for the following roads: Bunkhouse, Clubhouse Drive, Crystal Rock, Rattlesnake and Rawhide. Drainage improvements are planned for Cayuse Circle and reconstruction of Rio Grande Trail.
In addition to road maintenance issues, Burger has complained about speeding in the subdivision and asked for the installation of speed bumps. He said he was told they wouldn't be added because of the difficulty encountered when plowing snow.
A sheriff's office deputy told him in January that no warnings or citations could be issued because there is no posted speed limit, Burger said.
"The homeowners association said they're not required to put up stop or speed limit signs," he said.
"The ultimate goal is to make the public aware of the issue so they respond," he said, referring to the homeowners association. "It's the biggest neighborhood in southern Maryland."
Burger said he plans on suing in circuit court if he doesn't get a resolution soon.