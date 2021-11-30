Approval of a concept site plan for a new Royal Farms convenience store and a Starbucks coffee shop was postponed by the St. Mary's County Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 29.
The board voted unanimously to postpone the case to Jan. 31 due to concerns over several issues, chief among them was traffic concerns.
The Royal Farms, a convenience and gas store, would be the first in Southern Maryland. If approved, it is slated to go where the Wentworth Nursery is currently located after the nursery is razed, according to planning department officials.
Although traffic consultant Jackie Chandler submitted traffic numbers for the intersection at Three Notch and Oaks roads based on a traffic counter during morning and evening peak travel times, the commissioners didn't seem to agree with the numbers.
Each of the seven commissioners expressed a desire to see a traffic simulation before proceeding further.
"I need the visualization," planning commission member Kim Summers said, noting that she lives in the Charlotte Hall area.
In addition to traffic, other issues raised included additions of sidewalks/crosswalk and electric car charging stations, as well as tweaking the design of the Starbucks building.
The plan would result in a 5,380-square-foot Royal Farms building and a 2,365-square-foot Starbucks on 7.87 acres. The land is located west of Route 5 (Three Notch Road) and north of Oaks Road, essentially across the road from a Wawa store. Charlotte Hall Road and Three Notch Trail are located west of the property.
ARLS Properties LLC is the developer. ARLS representative Justin Rosemore said the company has 20- and 15-year leases lined up with Royal Farms and Starbucks.
Planning commission Chair James Thompson noted that a Wawa convenience store is located east of the site across Route 5.