The Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland met Thursday, Sept. 22, and detailed a list of proposed projects that could be funded by a new rural development fund that was created by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in February.
Hogan's announcement said $10 million was set aside for projects in 15 rural counties in the state.
Five rural regional councils, representing the upper, mid and lower Eastern Shore as well as Southern Maryland and Western Maryland, will submit proposals to the Maryland Department of Commerce outlining how they plan to use up to $10 million, a press release states.
Ultimate decisions on the projects would come from the Maryland Department of Commerce, according to Karen Adams, the council's finance and information technology coordinator.
Calvert and St. Mary's counties submitted proposals totaling $2.47 million each, while Charles' projects totaled $2 million. In addition, the counties and council submitted some $3 million of regional projects that would benefit Southern Maryland as a whole.
Among those submitted for Calvert is $60,000 for architectural services and engineering for an open air pavilion that would be located across from Armory Square in Prince Frederick.
The actual project was a $2 million proposal. It would result in a 60-square-foot by 170-square-foot pavilion, according to Julie Oberg, Calvert's director of economic development.
Another $400,000 would go for developing Armory Square. It would include moving utility lines and poles and realigning Armory Road.
Michelle DeSoto, acting deputy director of economic development in Charles County, said a $550,000 project would complete the buildout of the Maryland Technology Center in Indian Head. That project would complete 16,000 square feet of the 29,000-square-foot building, DeSoto said.
A $267,000 project would fund art lab equipment for the U.S. Bomb Tech Association at the Maryland Technology Center.
A $350,000 project would be for a feasibility study for a visitors center at Mallows Bay, National Marine Sanctuary.
An open air pavilion at Pope's Creek Waterfront Park totals $165,000.
Development of an arts and culture master plan comes with a price tag of $275,000.
Chris Kaselemis, economic development director in St. Mary's County, noted that a project that would create an unmanned aerial system, or UAS, over the Chesapeake Bay would include two phases at $500,000 and $800,000.
A Lexington Park Development District implementation plan comes at a cost of $100,000. It would include streetscape and facade improvements, among other things.
Enhancements of the AeroPark at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport totals $300,000.
Development of an urban legacy plan would cost $60,000. Kaselemis noted the county currently has a rural legacy plan.
Enhancements at the Barns at New Market farmers market would cost $550,000 and include an improved septic to better handle specific kinds of food waste and add additional parking at the Charlotte Hall facility, which opened last year.
Kaselemis noted that a regional project of $125,000 would fund a feasibility study of a bicycle network in the three counties.
Some regional workforce development projects were also submitted, including a virtual reality career exploration program that St. Mary's County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), council chair, called "pretty cool."
A program for incarcerated people could be restarted in Calvert and expanded to include Charles and St. Mary's, according to Ruthy Davis, director of regional workforce and business development for the council.
Heather Gramm, assistant secretary from the department of commerce, told the council that there were more than 100 projects submitted statewide.