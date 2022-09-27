Tri-County Council

St. Mary's County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), chair of the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland, and John Hartline, executive director, host the board's Sept. 22 meeting. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

The Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland met Thursday, Sept. 22, and detailed a list of proposed projects that could be funded by a new rural development fund that was created by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in February. 

Hogan's announcement said $10 million was set aside for projects in 15 rural counties in the state. 

