St. Mary’s commissioners shot down a request from 7-Eleven to amend an ordinance that would have removed limitations on the size of convenience stores in Rural Service Center zones.
According to documents from the Tuesday meeting, the regulations for the Rural Service Center district provides for crossroads commercial, retail and business development at designated locations within the county that have traditionally provided very localized services to support agricultural activity and serve rural residents. The RSC designation provides sites for infill development at commercial nodes in the rural areas, consistent with the Comprehensive Plan. Mapped locations are at crossroads in Avenue, Budds Creek, Dameron, Helen, Oraville, Park Hall and St. James.
Currently, a convenience store is allowed in the RSC zone as “limited use,” which means it can not occupy more than 3,500 square feet. The request for an amendment to remove that limitation came from Chris Longmore of Dugan, McKessick and Longmore, on behalf of his client, 7-Eleven, who is proposing a store in an RSC, at the corner of Three Notch Road and New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville.
Commissioners held a public hearing regarding the change at their September 15 meeting, but there were no callers or submitted comments. Longmore mentioned at that time the concept site plan for the Mechanicsville 7-Eleven has been partially reviewed but was put on hold for this decision.
Even if commissioners do not approve the amendment, Longmore said his client would most likely move forward with the proposed store, but on a limited-basis.
At this week’s meeting, Bill Hunt, director of land use and growth management in the county, reminded commissioners while there is one property in mind, the amendment would be applicable to any property in the RSC zone.
“Staff and Mr. Longmore agreed the current limitation of 3,500 square feet seems arbitrary.” Hunt said. “No zoning rationale has been identified for this limitation and that’s noteworthy because other retail uses in the RFC do not have this limitation.”
He noted Longmore stated modern day convenience stores are between 4,000 and 5,000 square feet, which is the reason 7-Eleven is making the request.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked when the county’s comprehensive plan was supposed to be renewed with Hunt responding “efforts will begin in earnest after Census data comes in.”
Hewitt said his thought was “if there was a will to want to tighten up the RSC and what’s allowed in it ... that would have to come about in the comprehensive plan,” citing his distaste for the number of 7-Eleven’s and Dollar General’s popping up in rural parts of the county.
“That would be the best place to have it finalized,” Hunt said, “but in the meantime” just having commissioners “change uses will accomplish the same thing.”
“So you’re telling us we have the ability to make those changes whenever we want?” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked, with Hunt confirming, before commissioners decided against making a motion to accept the request.
While the Maryland Department of Transportation was scheduled to visit St. Mary’s during their 2020 Consolidated Transportation Tour on Tuesday afternoon to discuss transportation priorities in the region, technical issues caused the postponement of the presentation. According to Alisa Casas, the county’s public information officer, MDOT will be sending out information regarding the rescheduling of the meeting soon.